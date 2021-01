Kim Jones wants to rule the fashion world

Great expectations Although his appointment to Fendi is relatively new, he officially only stayed there for just over 14 weeks, with the move first being considered a few years ago when he got flustered at Vuitton and among men. Menswear may be a growing industry, but womenswear remains the glamorous side of the business: runways are bigger, so are collections, celebrities, and budgets. Rumors had reached a fever pitch that Mr. Jones would join Donatella Versace at Versace, to become his heir. Instead, he played his chess pieces like a grandmaster and ended up moving to Dior, with the rumored suggestion of more to come. Indeed, it was during these previous negotiations, Mr Jones said, that Silvia Venturini Fendi (the Fendi family member still involved in the company and the head of men and accessories) broached the idea. of his arrival at Fendi to work on women. line. It is on the minds of anyone who decides here as soon as we have seen his work power and how his collections have reached the right audience, said Arnault. Mr Jones put an Easter egg in his latest Vuitton men’s collection with appearances of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in shiny LV trench coats (her friends had always worn pieces from his men’s collections). And at Dior, he delved into the couture archives to add a touch of feminine opulence to his men’s clothing. For Mr. Jones, it’s navigating the multitude of women’s clothing choices that is the biggest learning curve. All the embroidery and techniques are a little overwhelming, he said, noting that when he got to the Fendi workshop he had to ask the staff to leave for 10 minutes so he could walk through them by him. -even. For a reality check, he has a group of women around him, including Ms. Moss, who has consulted on props; stylist Melanie Ward; artistic director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse; and, most importantly, Mrs. Fendi and her daughter, Delfina. We both surround ourselves with people and objects that inspire us and we draw inspiration from our own lives and passions to fuel our creative process, Ms Fendi said of Mr Jones in an email. She added that as with Mr. Lagerfeld: Kim and I spontaneously exchange ideas via text or chat, because there are no limits to our jobs. We see something that could inspire us and share it with one another.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos