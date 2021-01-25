COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Busy weekend for Olivet | College athletics

Connect with us

Olivet Nazarene University 90, St. Xavier 79

Senior guard John Contant continued his scorching start to this season with an 8-0 first-half run in which he netted four straight three runs to advance the Tigers early in the Chicagoland home tilt. Collegiate Athletic Conference Saturday. UN won by a comfortable 11 point 90-79 margin.

Contant finished with 22 points on the day to accompany eight rebounds, six assists and one steal. He finished second on the team scoring ahead of CJ Smith, who was 5 for 7 at depth and had 24 points, four rebounds and two assists. Alex Gross had 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

The Tigers have improved to 4-3 on the season and 3-1 at the CCAC. They will be back in action on Monday with a 7 p.m. home game against East-West University.

Lakeland Community College 105, Kankakee Community College 103 (OT)

The Cavaliers saw a 13-point lead evaporate in the final five minutes of regulation before finally falling in overtime to fall to 1-1 the season on Saturday.

Ahmed Mahmoud led the Cavaliers with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists. Former Kankakee Kay Darion Binion scored 17 points. Chris Roberts had 16 points and three assists. Chaz Hinds scored a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Kieon Gill was the fifth Cavalier in double digits and filled the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

KCC will look to move back above .500 when it hosts Bryant & Stratton at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

No 20 St. Xavier 82, Olivet Nazarene University 79

The Tigers held firm with the nation’s 20th-seeded team leading to the end of the second and third quarters, but the Cougars saved their best to last with 27 points in the fourth quarter – the most they had in any shift. Saturday.

Kennedy Johnson did everything for the Tigers in the loss, finishing with 19 points, a team-high, with eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Zanna Myers drilled four 3 points and finished with 16 points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Maggie Cora hit five triples on the bench and scored 17 points, and Caroline Boehne was also excellent on the bench with nine points and 15 tables.

The Tigers fell to 8-2 (4-1) and ended a seven-game winning streak. They will look to create a new one at their home at 5:30 p.m. on February 1 against Governors State University.

No. 4 Olivet Nazarene University 179, Lewis University 72

The Tigers enjoyed a dominant weekend in the water with a triple-digit victory over non-conference opponents Romeoville in the team’s only home meeting of the season.

Peter Adams was victorious in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.46 s) and 50 free yards (22.08). Nicholas Klenner won two solo events, the 100 back yard (52.71) and 200 back yard (1: 52.97). He was also part of the first 400-yard medley relay team, along with Alejandro Evreinoff-Salinas, Connor Harrison and Christian Mikrut.

Evreinoff-Salinas was also victorious on the 200-yard breaskstroke (2: 10.01). Harrison won the 200-yard individual medley (1: 56.33) and Mikrut won the 100-yard butterfly (51.50). Erik Firganek, Kyle Letley, Fianfranco Lanzino and Mason Beall won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3: 15.90).

No. 5 Olivet Nazarene University 135, Lewis University 114

The women’s team also picked up a victory over the Flyers on Sunday’s senior matchday, albeit in a much more contested way for the nation’s fifth-ranked NAIA women’s team.

Former Bradley-Bourbonnais star Megan Schroeder won the 100-yard breaststroke (1: 08.11) and 200-yard breaststroke (2: 25.75). Camila Mass swept the butterfly trials, winning the 100-yard run (1: 00.62) and the 200-yard run (2: 19.90). Senior Karla Islas took first place in the 1,650-yard free (18: 22.43).

Jordan Enders won the 50 free yards (24.77 s) and Kayla Deubel won the 100 free yards (54.73). Carley Logan won the 500-yard freestyle (5: 26.76) and Julie Vega won the 200-yard individual medley.

