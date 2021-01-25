Volleyball starts the season with two wins – The Oracle





The USF volleyball team started the season on the right foot with two wins over North Florida on Friday and Saturday. Coach Jolene Shepardson was named the 12th head coach in program history in January 2020, but she had to wait more than a year to finally make her USF debut on Friday afternoon. The Bulls struggled early on dropping the first set 25-23, but rallied to win the next two and eventually hung on for a 3-2 victory. Saturday afternoon, the Bulls were able to win more easily. They beat the UNF 3-1 and have gone 2-0 this season. A bright spot in both games was rookie Makayla Washington who landed nine kills in Game 1 and followed them with a team-high 13 in Game 2. Men’s tennis scores two wins The USF men’s tennis team claimed their first victory of the season on Saturday afternoon, beating Clemson 4-3. The team also beat Auburn on Sunday to move to 2-1. Coach Ashley Fisher paid tribute to his team for finding a way to win Saturday’s game. We had to dig and find a way today, Fisher said. It was a tough challenge to fly and play indoors the next day, but the boys were up to it and pulled it off. The Bulls took the doubles point and had three singles wins, which was enough to come out victorious. However, in Sunday’s game against Auburn, the Bulls lost the double point. Nonetheless, they were able to come back and claim a 4-3 victory. Cross country men and women perform well The USF cross-country teams had their first meet of the season as they traveled to UCF for a cross-country invitation. The men’s team was led by runner-up Nickolas Kamen, who ran an 8km time in 25: 02.01, leading USF to first place. The women’s team was led by Kaleigh Biss, who ran a 5km time in 18: 47.00, which helped the Bulls secure second place. The next stop for the USF is the AAC Cross Country Championships which will take place on February 6 in Wichita, Kansas. Basketball seasons impacted by COVID-19 Four men’s basketball games and two women’s games were postponed last week. Not only have games been postponed for the men, but their season has also been suspended due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. The hope is that the women’s team will be able to return to the court on January 27 when the Bulls face the Temple Owls. The next men’s game is scheduled for February 3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

