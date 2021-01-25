Loewes Revelations | Fashion show review

Jonathan Andersons’ solutions to the challenges of a Covid-linked fashion world have so far been acts of accelerated genius. He gave us a show in a box, a show on a wall, a show in a tube and now a show in a book, highlighting three collections: winter for men, pre-collection for women and the Eye / LOEWE range. / Nature. A book may seem like the most linear alternative to a show for communicating the essence of a fashion collection, but this new venture turned out to be Andersons’ most unruly. This was because Joe Brainard, the latest of the designers’ aesthetic inspirations, was such a protean talent that it was difficult to cram his underrated genius into one box or one book. But Anderson and M / M, the Parisian designer duo with whom he collaborates on Loewe, gave him their best shot.

Brainard wrote poetry, painted, drew comics, did queer and political zines, generally pushed the bear until he died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1994. When M / M’s Michael Amzalag caught Andersons’ attention, -You-have-been-my-life? moment for the designer. How static and regimented our lives seem in comparison, he wondered. All of the queer mavericks who inspired Anderson from Gilbert and George to David Wojnarowicz have undoubtedly been related minds, but something about Brainard struck a deeper chord. His contemporaries praised him for turning everyday life into something revealing. It’s easy to translate this by finding the extraordinary in the ordinary, which has been a touchstone of fashion in recent years (too often a justification for banality). Brainard went further: he found the ordinary in the extraordinary.

Now look what Anderson did for Loewe. He didn’t know why he was thinking of pants with his latest collection. Ordinary clothing to be sure, but he said, I liked the idea of perfomatic trousers. I watched people like Bowie, musicians and dancers wearing costumes. You never saw pants again performative that the Anderson pair showed, huge fabric flags that, when stretched out their full length, were a canvas for Brainards’ imagery. I have to believe there will be optimism in clothing by the end of this year, Anderson insisted. My whole thing is if I do, someone will wear it. I don’t care if only one person buys.

You might assume that a similar spirit of optimism colors the entire Anderson / Loewe proposition, given its challenge, at least on the surface. But something was happening here that was much deeper and more meaningful. The women’s clothes he was showing were downright beautiful, even flirty. Oddly in women’s fashion, I’m slowly moving towards a more sexual desire, Anderson conceded, in one of those side-swept statements that asks more questions than it answers.

He is very elegant, he added.

Menswear, on the other hand, was an exercise in sublime awkwardness: shortened, stretched, oversized, shrunken, soft, hard – or at least as hard as a pair of black leather strap-and-eyelet bondage pants, which stood. in the middle of the collection. flowing knits and voluminous shearlings like a mourner at a wedding. They struck a chord, which was, of course, exactly why they were there. On a nicer level, Brainards’ mastery of collage was reflected in the gorgeous pansy prints and gorgeous intarsia shearling from scraps of leather imprinted with his images. One of his whippet paintings has been reproduced on a tote that will rejoice the hearts of dog lovers around the world. It was perfectly bookish, which meant it was a perfect fit for the Andersons concept.

He envisioned the book he and M / M had created stuck on a shelf (it will actually be produced for sale in Printed Matter in New York City, with all proceeds going to the Visual AIDS charity) until someone take it apart and find its look books. inserted in front and behind, art and clothing in perfect harmony. The book therefore functioned as a kind of backdrop for the presentation of the collections.

But the package Anderson sent also included a t-shirt, printed with all the looks from her Eye / LOEWE / Nature collection. It seemed like a logical leap, from the show in a book to the show about a body. What’s next for a designer whose imagination truly turns everyday life into something revealing?