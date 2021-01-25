Fashion
Drag queen Vin Tage highlights diversity and inclusivity with Australia day dress
You couldn’t get a more symbolic portrayal of Australia in 2021 than Daniel Theophanou, drag queen son of a Greek immigrant, resplendent in a dress depicting the nation’s history in his flags, while proudly celebrating the LGBTQI community. .
Key points:
- Former Miss Australia campaign created dress with Australian flags
- The dress was gifted to Dan Theophanou who, as drag queen Vin Tage, paraded it around the world
- A collar and hat in the colors of the Aboriginal flag are now part of the dress, as well as a Union Jack corset
Born in Wollongong, the 34-year-old has been performing drag as Vin Tage for three years.
“Vin Tage is vintage. I love wearing op-shop clothes. I love wearing exciting things and I love a good deal and I love a good hunt. Upcycling is a big part of that,” Dan said.
“It’s not that I want to wear women’s clothes in the sense of being a woman, it’s a character, a personality.
“It’s Vin Tage and it’s me.”
His family, including Father George, who sold antiques, his mother Eileen, a milliner, and his brother Travis, all support Dan’s career.
Dan said he first discovered the world of dating when he moved to Melbourne.
“I was there on my own, I didn’t have any friends, I didn’t know anyone and I thought I would take myself out to dinner and see a show, and I was blown away,” he said.
“I saw amazing drag queens wearing these amazing costumes and larger than life things, and I thought that was something that I was passionate about, something that I would love to do.”
But that was a year before he dared to wear heels.
“It’s a pretty scary step to buy heels, a wig, some makeup on your own. It’s always,” Oh my God, I’m a guy in a woman’s shop who buys lingerie “,” he said.
Fly away inspiration
Most of the costumes Vin Tage wears are made by Dan and his mother.
“I started sewing when I was 12,” Dan said.
The idea of creating a truly representative Australian dress arose in a flash of inspiration as Dan and Eileen sat in their car awaiting a COVID-19 test.
Five hours later, when they finally reached the front of the line, the vision of Vin Tage’s unique Australia Day dress had taken shape.
Then, while confined to the lockdown, the couple set about creating their masterpiece.
The fabulous flag dress
The main inspiration was the beautiful Australian flag dress that a friend gave Dan.
“A friend worked in a magazine that had toured with Miss Australia many years ago,” he said.
“He was sitting in their closet at the studio. They were making a big clearance and she said, ‘I know the perfect person who has to go.’
Dan, who had heard of the dress, was amazed to see it.
“The train is three meters long. The skirt of the hoop is a real hoop with a handmade cage.”
For Vin Tage, who has worn the Australian Flag dress in Canada, France, Ireland and Australia, the most exciting experience wearing it has been in New York for WorldPride.
“Walking the streets of New York City with an Australian crew parading in WorldPride for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising meant a lot to me,” Dan said.
Corset works, inclusion is everything
Dan borrowed the Union Jack corset from a friend.
About 90 separate squares of red, yellow and black fabric were used to make the collar, and each piece is individually wired.
“It’s the native flag flying over my shoulders. We go from black to yellow at the back, then to red, ”he said.
“We struggled a bit with the build, the weight and it was a bit of a learning curve for us.”
Eileen was just as excited as Dan about transforming the Australian Flag dress into a truly iconic dress to represent all Australians.
‘He was still dressing’
Eileen Theophanou has always loved tailoring, but 30 years ago when Dan, her youngest child, started school, she decided to study headwear at TAFE.
“I had a fantastic teacher who encouraged us to experiment with things and break the rules. She showed us the basics and allowed us to have a little fun,” she said.
Eileen clearly remembers the day Dan told her he was interested in playing drag.
“At first I was like, ‘How did I miss this? I never imagined he would do something like this, although if you look back at some of the photos from their youth, he was always the one who dressed.
And what does Eileen think the original clothing designer would do with the new dress?
“I would like to think that the person who originally designed it likes what we did by incorporating native Australia,” she said.
“It’s not meant to be political in any way, it’s just a little fun.”
