Drag queen Vin Tage highlights diversity and inclusivity with Australia day dress

You couldn’t get a more symbolic portrayal of Australia in 2021 than Daniel Theophanou, drag queen son of a Greek immigrant, resplendent in a dress depicting the nation’s history in his flags, while proudly celebrating the LGBTQI community. .

Born in Wollongong, the 34-year-old has been performing drag as Vin Tage for three years.

“Vin Tage is vintage. I love wearing op-shop clothes. I love wearing exciting things and I love a good deal and I love a good hunt. Upcycling is a big part of that,” Dan said.

“It’s not that I want to wear women’s clothes in the sense of being a woman, it’s a character, a personality.

“It’s Vin Tage and it’s me.”

His family, including Father George, who sold antiques, his mother Eileen, a milliner, and his brother Travis, all support Dan’s career.

“My brother and I are completely different. Travis is a fat monkey in the mines, underground, and I’m fine, you know pretty, ”he laughs.

Dan Theophanou spends three hours preparing the performances of his alter ego Vin Tage. When Dan started dating he decided to keep a beard, a decision he is proud of. (ABC Illawarra: Sarah Moss)

Dan said he first discovered the world of dating when he moved to Melbourne.

“I was there on my own, I didn’t have any friends, I didn’t know anyone and I thought I would take myself out to dinner and see a show, and I was blown away,” he said.

“I saw amazing drag queens wearing these amazing costumes and larger than life things, and I thought that was something that I was passionate about, something that I would love to do.”

Dan and Eileen imagined the Australian holiday dress while waiting in their car for five hours to get tested for COVID-19. (ABC Illawarra: Sarah Moss)

But that was a year before he dared to wear heels.

“It’s a pretty scary step to buy heels, a wig, some makeup on your own. It’s always,” Oh my God, I’m a guy in a woman’s shop who buys lingerie “,” he said.

“A former me would run over if they approached me, but now I’m like, ‘Actually, I’m in the right section. I’m hanging out honey.’

Fly away inspiration

Eileen and Dan passed the lockdown to create a matching collar and hat for the Australian flag dress using the colors of the Aboriginal flag. (Provided: Daniel Theophanou)

Most of the costumes Vin Tage wears are made by Dan and his mother.

“I started sewing when I was 12,” Dan said.

“Mum was teaching me how to straight stitch, to cut a pattern, to do sleeves and it all evolved over time. Mum is pretty good at that.”

The idea of ​​creating a truly representative Australian dress arose in a flash of inspiration as Dan and Eileen sat in their car awaiting a COVID-19 test.

Five hours later, when they finally reached the front of the line, the vision of Vin Tage’s unique Australia Day dress had taken shape.

Then, while confined to the lockdown, the couple set about creating their masterpiece.

The fabulous flag dress

The main inspiration was the beautiful Australian flag dress that a friend gave Dan.

“A friend worked in a magazine that had toured with Miss Australia many years ago,” he said.

As a Tagus Wine, Dan has traveled the world posing in the Australian flag dress. Here, it adorns a bridge in Paris. (Provided: Daniel Theophanou)

“He was sitting in their closet at the studio. They were making a big clearance and she said, ‘I know the perfect person who has to go.’

Tagus Wine at WorldPride 2019 in New York City to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. (Provided: Daniel Theophanou)

Dan, who had heard of the dress, was amazed to see it.

“I never imagined the scale and beauty of this dress,” he says.

“The train is three meters long. The skirt of the hoop is a real hoop with a handmade cage.”

For Vin Tage, who has worn the Australian Flag dress in Canada, France, Ireland and Australia, the most exciting experience wearing it has been in New York for WorldPride.

“Walking the streets of New York City with an Australian crew parading in WorldPride for the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising meant a lot to me,” Dan said.

“You could hear the crowd cheering as I walked. They knew exactly where I was from and what I was talking about, so it was very exciting.

Corset works, inclusion is everything

“When I look at old photos, it’s always Daniel who disguises himself,” says Eileen Theophanou. (ABC Illawarra: Sarah Moss)

Dan borrowed the Union Jack corset from a friend.

“So I have the dress I got, a friend’s corset and now we’ve made a collar and a hat to go with it,” he says.

About 90 separate squares of red, yellow and black fabric were used to make the collar, and each piece is individually wired.

Additions to the dress include a hat and collar in the colors of the native flag. (ABC Illawarra: Sarah Moss)

“It’s the native flag flying over my shoulders. We go from black to yellow at the back, then to red, ”he said.

“We struggled a bit with the build, the weight and it was a bit of a learning curve for us.”

Eileen was just as excited as Dan about transforming the Australian Flag dress into a truly iconic dress to represent all Australians.

Eileen and Vin Tage enjoy a walk in their house on Mount Kembla. (ABC Illawarra: Sarah Moss)

“It was important to involve the aboriginal people, I think, but it was a bit of a challenge to do it in style and class,” she says.

‘He was still dressing’

Eileen Theophanou has always loved tailoring, but 30 years ago when Dan, her youngest child, started school, she decided to study headwear at TAFE.

“I had a fantastic teacher who encouraged us to experiment with things and break the rules. She showed us the basics and allowed us to have a little fun,” she said.

Eileen says she hopes the designer of the original flag dress appreciates the Indigenous elements of the new dress. (ABC Illawarra: Sarah Moss)

Eileen clearly remembers the day Dan told her he was interested in playing drag.

“At first I was like, ‘How did I miss this? I never imagined he would do something like this, although if you look back at some of the photos from their youth, he was always the one who dressed.

“I thought, this is what he really likes, this is what he wants to do, I like him a lot and I wanted to see him do what he wanted.”

Vin Tagus wakes up under a tree in her gorgeous Australian party dress. (ABC Illawarra: Sarah Moss)

And what does Eileen think the original clothing designer would do with the new dress?

“I would like to think that the person who originally designed it likes what we did by incorporating native Australia,” she said.

“It’s not meant to be political in any way, it’s just a little fun.”