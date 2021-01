Kate Middleton wears Emilia Wickstead’s favorite tartan dress on Burns night

Tartan is slowly catching up with the Alexander McQueen coat dress when it comes to the Duchess of Cambridges’ style signatures. Kate fell hard for New Zealand designer Emilia Wicksteads for a festive take on tartan in 2018, when she wore her pleated midi skirt to a Christmas party at Kensington Palace with sheer black mesh and boots. knee height in black suede. The following year, she was spied on her way to the Queen’s traditional annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace wearing an Emilia Wicksteads Anni chiffon crepe tartan midi dress, which is cinched at the waist with a belt matching and features a stiff white collar (another Kate favorite). And in December, Kate stepped off the Royal Train during her UK train tour with William again wearing her Emilia Wickstead skirt, now worn under a scarlet McQueen coat, with a carefully draped tartan scarf for the perfect finishing touch. . Christmas is over for another year, but Burns Night on January 25 gave the Duchess the perfect excuse to resume her classic tartan. To mark the Scottish celebration, Kate wore her plaid dress to join Prince William in sending a special video message to key workers north of the border. The royal, who completed her look with her faux pearl Simone Rocha earrings, joined her husband to record the message for members of a multidisciplinary Covid-19 response team at NHS Tayside, who work in the Covid intensive care and high dependency units. Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. The couple thanked key workers for all of their efforts to tackle the pandemic and wished them good luck on Burns Night. Tayside Health Fund and NHS Charities Together, of which the Duke and Duchess are patrons, hosted a traditional Burns celebratory lunch on Monday for staff working in the ICU and HDU, consisting of haggis, neeps and tatties. Two hundred boxes of food from a local family business, House of Bruar, will also be shared with hospital staff, and Royal Warrant holders Valvona & Crolla, and Fisher & Donaldson donated Burns Biscuits and of gift boxes to NHS Tayside staff to thank them for all they did. More from British Vogue:

