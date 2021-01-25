These platforms want to be the Farfetch of digital fashion

Auroboros designers Paula Sello and Alissa Aulbekova, in residence at the Lee Alexander McQueens Sarabande Foundation, this week launched their first ready-to-wear collection, a 14-piece series inspired by science fiction films, including Ex Machina and Avatar. The collection was posted on the Fashion Game and the Drest Marketplace, in addition to their website, with garments selling between 100 and 450.

Rather than paying to own physical garment, customers pay for digital versions that they can overlay on images of themselves. Auroboros is the first exclusively digital clothing brand for sale on Drest.

Paula and Alissa have carved out a niche for themselves and are pushing the boundaries of technology, says Candice Fragis, general manager of fashion at Drest. I am impressed with their ingenuity and execution for what is not only their first collection, but a first in luxury fashion.

Digital-only fashion is a booming category for online marketplaces, reinforced by the pandemic, which has moved interactions to screens and limited travel. XR Couture, The Dematerialized, and Dress-X have all launched in recent months as outlets for designers and for customers to purchase digital-only creations. Venture capital is still nascent: Drest, when it launched, received an undisclosed amount of funding from entrepreneur Graham Edwards, while The Dematerialized gears up for a fundraising round in March. The concept is still new to many customers, but all see an opportunity to be the Farfetch or Net-a-Porter of digital fashion. Digital fashion markets can generate additional income for designers and brands, says Natalia Modenova, co-founder of Los Angeles-based Dress-X.

The founders of Dress-X initially started a business where influencers could dress in real settings. Now, items like this Space X-inspired collection endorsed by CEO Elon Musk are giving them a way to dress digitally. © Robe-X

Digital fashion markets will disrupt the entire fashion industry, predicts Megan Kaspar, managing director and co-founder of Magnetic, an investment and incubation firm focused on blockchain businesses. In addition to generating new visceral experiences and new revenue streams, digital fashion will become more relevant as augmented reality matures, she says. Although she has not yet invested in a fashion startup, Kaspar has recently invested in other companies that sell digital assets.

Over the past two decades, this has been a huge market in digital gaming spheres, Aulbekova explains. The client is ready. Now we are only bridging the gap between luxury fashion and creativity and affordability.

How it works

Customers browse digital-only marketplaces online as they would any traditional fashion marketplace. When they buy a 3D digital design, the prices usually range from $ 15 to $ 200, they also submit a photo. Then the digital tailors dress their image and send it to them. Instead of waiting for the item in the mail, it arrives by email. Some sites, like XR Couture, launched in September 2020 and offering digital items like iridescent pants, take a small commission. Dress-X charges $ 25 to $ 200 depending on the complexity of the garment and sells both static and movement versions.

Dress-X’s more than 600 items come from both purely digital fashion houses and traditional fashion brands who have created digital versions of their designs. Thirty percent come from in-house designers. Half of its clients are between 25 and 35 years old. Our client is the luxury client who wants to try something new, she is already wearing Celine bags in the pictures, says Dress-X co-founder Daria Shapovalova, adding that she doesn’t think it will avoid shopping for clothes. Gen Z and Millennials, but they’ll be adding them to their mix with Rent the Runway and The RealReal.

Dress-X’s most popular item is an LVMH nominated butterfly dress by Paskal (left). With gross sales doubling every month, he expects an app launch in the second quarter of 2021. © Robe-X

While digital fashion markets do not offer inventory, some brands limit the availability of items to increase exclusivity. The dematerialized, which is still in beta, should open with a single 120 brand product authenticated via the blockchain. Brands and individual designers can sell their own work in the marketplace, and stores are designed as an immersive virtual world. People who join via mobile can see the object in their own space via augmented reality. It was important to have the experiential part and not just the Amazon part, explains co-founder Karinna Nobbs, based in Portugal. We wanted something different, special and organized that will make brands want to join us.

The Subham Jains family, Founder and Creative Director of XR Couture, make clothing for brands such as River Island, Guess and Asos, and as brands began to create digital samples he saw the opportunity to create a Influencer friendly fast fashion approach that generates less waste. I know better than anyone the amount of waste produced by a manufacturing unit, he says. When he launched XR Couture, he promoted it by tagging influencers. Everyone loved the designs and would say, I would love to try this is my address, but once they get the concept and post the digital content they see an increase in comments and engagement, he says. .

XR Couture has dressed streetwear influencer @jordankrsme in multiple hues. The accidental concept has proven to be popular among its more than 13,000 followers. © XR Couture for @jordankrsme

Dress-Xs Shapovalova, who previously founded a wholesale and showroom business in Ukraine, says word of mouth on social media is a key growth driver. Ultimately, she says, digital fashion will be an entry point to luxury, as lipsticks and perfumes are today.

Not all elements of digital fashion imitate the physical world. Many digital clothes capitalize on the opportunity to create something that is not possible in real life; a recent sneaker created by Buffalo London and The Manufacturer, for example, cost $ 60 on Dress-X and was adorned with moving flames. Never before have you been able to wear dripping, shiny silicon, says Sello of Auroboros. It was also not viable before in major Hollywood productions.

And after

Some critics say digital fashion has no use case outside of Instagram, but The Dematerializeds Nobbs and her co-founder Marjorie Hernandez are building a bigger value proposition. By authenticating 3D assets on a blockchain, they can be owned and used not only in static images, but in video games, virtual reality, and to collect and sell as digital art, which crypto enthusiasts are embracing. For years. The blockchain is able to certify the artist, owner, and edition, say 1 in 100, and it allows the owner to keep the asset, even if The Dematerialized were to disappear, Hernandez says. Yes Fortnite stops with all those billions of in-game assets, you don’t own them, she says.

The Dematerialized designed their site, still in beta, intentionally to be a 3D world that didn’t feel like an online marketplace. Buyers can also view the item in their own environment through AR. © The dematerialized

Tokenization of digital items, known as NFT, is the best solution for the consumer and for brand monetization, Kaspar says. Otherwise, digital elements can be copied, lowering their value to brands. Primary and secondary markets for NFT-based items are the future of the fashion economy, she says. Not only will digital fashion markets make money from primary sales, but for the first time, brands can participate in the secondary market for the life of a digital product.

With consumers now adapted to always-on screens, there are more opportunities to sell them digital clothing for Zoom and other virtual worlds. There’s a lot of talk about having digital twins or avatars in a game or for other occasions, says Dress-Xs Modenova. But what we all have now are social media accounts, our digital twins, be it Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok. Dress-X is developing an app with 75% of its traffic being mobile and working on automation, so people don’t have to wait 24 hours to receive their edited image.

The demand for digital fashion markets will increase as use cases, such as social media AR capabilities, increase, Kaspar says. Jain and others predict a subscription-based service that works like Snapchat filters. My vision is that the next time you try on a filter, you’ll be looking for some new clothes, he says. Nobbs predicts that brands will sell digital clothing on their own sites, in addition to digital fashion markets, and anticipates exclusivity deals in the vein of those created with companies like Net-a-Porter or MatchesFashion.

So far, the big luxury brands that have taken to selling digital fashion have only done so through in-game assets and promotions tied to a physical product. I hope the sector will evolve from a marketing point of view to its implementation, says Auroboros Aulbekova.

Dress-X and XR Couture look and feel like traditional fashion e-commerce sites, with product grids and pricing, while The Dematerialized wants to be your dream digital department store.

Shapovalova says she doesn’t want Dress-X to be seen as a fashion website. Instead, she thinks Dress-X ranks better as a tech company. It may bode well: Farfetch has said the same.

