Fashion
My selfish step sister copied my wedding dress I smoke it was my dream and now she ruined it
A bride was left angry after her sister-in-law copied her wedding dress after sharing photos of the dress of her dreams.
Speaking to the Thats It Im Wedding Shaming Facebook group (happy non-banned edition), she shared photos of the two dresses she had shown to her brother’s fiancee.
The disgruntled woman then shared a third snap of her sister-in-law, which was a combination of the two.
Captioning her post, she wrote: I spent the whole day bubbling.
She goes on to explain that she and her brother are getting married the same year, and that her brothers are getting married a few months before.
She asked her sister-in-law not to choose a similar dress as she didn’t want to look like she had copied it.
I sent her a picture of my dresses so that she would know exactly what to avoid, she continues, I have one for the evening, one for the day.
She went to ask a designer to make her dream dress. HIS TWO OF MY COMBINED DRESSES.
She adds: She sent me a front photo of the dress she said she wanted and it’s nothing at all like this dress, so she changed her mind.
I experienced a new rage today that I didn’t know existed.
But while the bride hoped for sympathy from the rest of the group, many agreed that she should calm down.
Commenting on the post, we wrote: No. Don’t worry, I don’t think they are alike.
I mean, there is a similarity in all wedding dresses in some way.
Okay a second added: In my experience, yes people notice a dress for a second, but they focus on the bride.
Imagine that you think you own a style of wedding dress that another has written bluntly.
In other wedding news, this couple is looking for the guest who pooped on the floor at their wedding.
And this bride was mocked for a glaring mistake in her wedding photo, but can you spot what’s wrong?
Somewhere else,Bride brutally laughs for booking her DJ wedding TEN YEARS in advance and before she even had a guy.
