My selfish step sister copied my wedding dress I smoke it was my dream and now she ruined it

A bride was left angry after her sister-in-law copied her wedding dress after sharing photos of the dress of her dreams.

Speaking to the Thats It Im Wedding Shaming Facebook group (happy non-banned edition), she shared photos of the two dresses she had shown to her brother’s fiancee.

4 The bride had wanted to wear this dress for her wedding ceremony Credit: Facebook / That’s it, I shame marriage

4 And this like her evening dress Credit: Facebook / That’s it, I shame marriage

The disgruntled woman then shared a third snap of her sister-in-law, which was a combination of the two.

Captioning her post, she wrote: I spent the whole day bubbling.

She goes on to explain that she and her brother are getting married the same year, and that her brothers are getting married a few months before.

She asked her sister-in-law not to choose a similar dress as she didn’t want to look like she had copied it.

4 But she was horrified when her sister-in-law “copied” her with a combination of the two dresses. Credit: Facebook / That’s it, I shame marriage

I sent her a picture of my dresses so that she would know exactly what to avoid, she continues, I have one for the evening, one for the day.

She went to ask a designer to make her dream dress. HIS TWO OF MY COMBINED DRESSES.

She adds: She sent me a front photo of the dress she said she wanted and it’s nothing at all like this dress, so she changed her mind.

I experienced a new rage today that I didn’t know existed.

But while the bride hoped for sympathy from the rest of the group, many agreed that she should calm down.

4 She was left ‘bubbling’ by the incident Credit: Facebook / That’s it, I shame marriage

Commenting on the post, we wrote: No. Don’t worry, I don’t think they are alike.

I mean, there is a similarity in all wedding dresses in some way.

Okay a second added: In my experience, yes people notice a dress for a second, but they focus on the bride.

Imagine that you think you own a style of wedding dress that another has written bluntly.

