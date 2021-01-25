Susanna Reid stuns GMB fans with dress as she covers up after backlash





Susanna Reid stunned GMB viewers today with her choice of dress after a recent backlash. The presenter wore a stunning silk cheetah print midi dress for Monday’s program. The dress, by LK Bennett, featured a high collar and long sleeves.

GMB fans loved Susanna Reid’s dress (ITV / Shutterstock) Susanna Reid dress stuns viewers Viewers took to Twitter to cheer on Susanna’s outfit. Read more: Susanna Reid defends Piers Morgan after being accused of shaming him One person said: “@ susannareid100 where does today’s dress come from? I love that. Another wrote: “@ susannareid100 Your dress is gorgeous !!! Where did you get it from please? It really suits you and is very flattering.

Fans gushed over Susanna’s ‘gorgeous’ outfit (ITV) A third added: “Magnet @ susannareid100 leopard print dress on #GMB today. She always has amazing outfits. Another gushed out: “@ susannareid100 who looks gorgeous in this dress this morning. It comes days after Susanna sparked a lot of talk with one of her dresses on the show last week. On last Wednesday’s show (January 20), viewers objected to Susannas ‘revealing’ a satin green dress, with some saying it was ‘inappropriate’ because it showed off her cleavage.

Susanna’s ‘revealing’ dress drew negative reactions from viewers (Credit: ITV) What did Susanna say about the backlash? The next day, Susanna wore a more conservative dress and responded to the complaints. Piers Morgan told his co-star: “I hadn’t really noticed because obviously I don’t object to you in the workplace.” After reading a few tweets from viewers, Susanna said, “Yes, women shouldn’t have boobs for breakfast.” Piers continued, “I’m very relieved on behalf of the nation that you’ve decided to put them away today because we can’t deal with that kind of heat at 6:43 am.”

The star went into hiding after the criticism (ITV) Susanna added: “You’re right, I’ve completely covered.” Speaking of her “revealing” dress on Wednesday, one viewer wrote: “Why is this woman wearing such a revealing dress on GMB?” Read more: Susanna Reid dress: GMB host splits fans with revealing outfit as labeled inappropriate Another added: “Inappropriate dress for televised breakfast on @GMB or are you now just a feast for the eyes for @piersmorgan?” Leave us a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand tell us what you think of this story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos