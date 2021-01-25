Connect with us

Fashion

6 ways to wear an oversized outfit

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


Oversized outfits can be intimidating, triggering memories of 1980s epaulettes and balloon pants. However, this trend returns with a polished update. We couldn’t be more thrilled – there is so much versatility when you start playing with voluminous figures. For example, an oversized sweater can be paired with a midi skirt, jeans or even a mini dress and wide leg pants can be paired with a casual t-shirt or a trendy top for an evening look.

To get the most out of oversized fashion, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite styles below.

Large pants

street style paris fashion week woman spring summer 2018 eighth day

Claudio LaveniaGetty Images

Oversized doesn’t necessarily mean “big”. Opt for wide leg pants (especially in a fun color) to breathe new life into wardrobe staples. During the day, team the wide pants with a cardigan and sneakers; for the night, a silk camisole and pumps will be perfect.

HAVE THE LOOK

Oversized Cat Eye Sunglasses in Acetate

Oversized Cat Eye Sunglasses in Acetate

Celine
net-a-porter.com

$ 400.00

Rosie (Rosebud) Kungfu Jacket in Melange Gray Lambswool

Rosie (Rosebud) Kungfu Jacket in Melange Gray Lambswool

YanYan
yanyanknits.com

$ 495.00

Wide-leg cotton-blend pants with ripstop belt

Wide-leg cotton-blend pants with ripstop belt

Ganni
net-a-porter.com

$ 235.00

2790 Synleanappaw White Baby Blue

2790 Synleanappaw White Baby Blue

Superga
superga.com

$ 109.00

Boyfriend blazer

street style paris fashion week women's fashion fall-winter 20202021 day eight

Edward BerthelotGetty Images

Without doubt one of the best looks of all time: the boyfriend blazer. Princess Diana, Zendaya and Tracee Ellis Ross have all been very strong advocates for this classic jacket. Pairing an oversized blazer with a sweater dress gives you a feminine silhouette and it’s super comfy.

HAVE THE LOOK

Diamond Brites Round Nails

Diamond Brites Round Nails

K-Kane
k-kane.com

$ 866.00

Oversized blazer - Glen Plaid

Oversized blazer – Glen Plaid

Everlane
everlane.com

$ 180.00

Twisted wool and cashmere turtleneck tunic

Twisted wool and cashmere turtleneck tunic

Black Bobby 18 Bag

Women's Blackout Waterproof Mid-Calf Boots

Women’s Blackout Waterproof Mid-Calf Boots

Puma
bloomingdales.com

$ 200.00

Athleisure

vogue, april 1989 model carre otis leaning against a car she wears a white cotton norma kamali bathrobe, ray ban sunglasses by bausch lomb and white leather slip-on sneakers from nike an off-white bag by carlos falchi sitting near his foot on the ground arthur elgortconde nast via Getty Images

Arthur elgort

When you just have to quickly go out into the store or attend endless Zoom meetings, an oversized quarter-zip will do the trick. Our style tip is to shop in the men’s department, as the women’s score (unless the style is specifically designed to be oversized) isn’t as sharp. Bonus points if there are preppy elements, like this Paul Smith sweater.

HAVE THE LOOK

Cream Cotton-Blend Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for Men

Cream Cotton-Blend Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for Men

Paul smith
paulsmith.com

$ 225.00

Lavish high waist shorts

Lavish high waist shorts

Alo Yoga
aloyoga.com

$ 62.00

Women's wool lounge chairs - natural white

Women’s wool lounge chairs – natural white

Allbirds
allbirds.com

$ 95.00

Large off-white shopping bag Palais Royal Shopping

Large off-white shopping bag Palais Royal Shopping

Kitsuné House
ssense.com

$ 60.00

Button down shirt

street style duesseldorf May 16, 2020

StreetstyleshootersGetty Images

For those of us who like a classic all-white look, swap a fitted button for a loose one. Tucking it into high waisted pants will always define your waist. The look will radiate effortlessly, so kick back and feel the wind blowing your hair (and shirt).

HAVE THE LOOK

Husband shirt

Husband shirt

Misha nonoo
mishanonoo.com

$ 185.00

Cleveland pleated cotton-blend wide-leg pants

Cleveland pleated cotton-blend wide-leg pants

GAUGE81
net-a-porter.com

$ 335.00

Catena Gold High Heel Sandal

Catena Gold High Heel Sandal

Serena uzziel
serenauziyel.com

€ 535.00

Lucy faux-leather padded tote

Lucy faux-leather padded tote

WAKE-UP MODE
net-a-porter.com

$ 240.00

Tent dress

street style day 2 copenhagen fashion week spring 2021

StreetstyleshootersGetty Images

The tent dress is feminine, beautiful and always gives us a modern Jane Austen vibe. Due to the whimsical nature of most tent dresses, they look best when balanced with simple or even masculine accessories.

HAVE THE LOOK

Mimosa cutout midi dress

Mimosa cutout midi dress

Aje
saksfifthavenue.com

$ 595.00

Charlie monogram-print silk-crepe scarf

Charlie monogram-print silk-crepe scarf

Chloe
matchesfashion.com

$ 195.00

Alysia x Gravati

Alysia x Gravati

Sarah flint
sarahflint.com

$ 385.00

Mini Ina Pebble Lilac Shoulder Bag

Mini Ina Pebble Lilac Shoulder Bag

Oversized coat

fashion photo shoot in Paris in December 2020

Edward BerthelotGetty Images

A modern way to approach the oversized look is to use a large motorcycle coat. Slip it on over a dress and boots for a high fashion moment, or over jeans and a sweater for a casual look.

HAVE THE LOOK

Shearling and suede jacket

Shearling and suede jacket

Acne Studios
mytheresa.com

$ 2,800.00

Amour open-back gathered cotton-poplin long dress

Amour open-back gathered cotton-poplin long dress

Line
net-a-porter.com

$ 350.00

Croc Baylee Embossed Knee High Boots

Croc Baylee Embossed Knee High Boots

BCBGeneration
nordstrom.com

$ 228.95

Shirley bag

Shirley bag

Staud
shopbop.com

$ 295.00

Oversized knit

street style day 2 copenhagen fashion week spring summer 2020

Christian VierigGetty Images

These days, a roomy knit really is one size fits all. Whether you’re lounging at home reading a new book, or stepping out in a sleek silk midi skirt, nothing is more comfortable or chic than a chunky sweater.

HAVE THE LOOK

Spike 14-karat gold earrings

Spike 14-karat gold earrings

Anita Ko
net-a-porter.com

$ 385.00

Pamela sunglasses

Pamela sunglasses

Illesteva
illesteva.com

$ 220.00

Polka dot sweater

Polka dot sweater

Vanessa Bruno
24s.com

$ 380.00

Bias midi skirt

Bias midi skirt

Club Monaco
clubmonaco.com

$ 159.50

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: