6 ways to wear an oversized outfit





Oversized outfits can be intimidating, triggering memories of 1980s epaulettes and balloon pants. However, this trend returns with a polished update. We couldn’t be more thrilled – there is so much versatility when you start playing with voluminous figures. For example, an oversized sweater can be paired with a midi skirt, jeans or even a mini dress and wide leg pants can be paired with a casual t-shirt or a trendy top for an evening look. To get the most out of oversized fashion, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite styles below. Large pants Claudio LaveniaGetty Images Oversized doesn’t necessarily mean “big”. Opt for wide leg pants (especially in a fun color) to breathe new life into wardrobe staples. During the day, team the wide pants with a cardigan and sneakers; for the night, a silk camisole and pumps will be perfect. HAVE THE LOOK Oversized Cat Eye Sunglasses in Acetate Celine

net-a-porter.com $ 400.00 Rosie (Rosebud) Kungfu Jacket in Melange Gray Lambswool YanYan

yanyanknits.com $ 495.00 Wide-leg cotton-blend pants with ripstop belt Ganni

net-a-porter.com $ 235.00 2790 Synleanappaw White Baby Blue Superga

superga.com $ 109.00 Boyfriend blazer Edward BerthelotGetty Images Without doubt one of the best looks of all time: the boyfriend blazer. Princess Diana, Zendaya and Tracee Ellis Ross have all been very strong advocates for this classic jacket. Pairing an oversized blazer with a sweater dress gives you a feminine silhouette and it’s super comfy. HAVE THE LOOK Diamond Brites Round Nails K-Kane

k-kane.com $ 866.00 Oversized blazer – Glen Plaid Everlane

everlane.com $ 180.00 Twisted wool and cashmere turtleneck tunic Women’s Blackout Waterproof Mid-Calf Boots Puma

bloomingdales.com $ 200.00 Athleisure Arthur elgort When you just have to quickly go out into the store or attend endless Zoom meetings, an oversized quarter-zip will do the trick. Our style tip is to shop in the men’s department, as the women’s score (unless the style is specifically designed to be oversized) isn’t as sharp. Bonus points if there are preppy elements, like this Paul Smith sweater. HAVE THE LOOK Cream Cotton-Blend Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for Men Paul smith

paulsmith.com $ 225.00 Lavish high waist shorts Alo Yoga

aloyoga.com $ 62.00 Women’s wool lounge chairs – natural white Allbirds

allbirds.com $ 95.00 Large off-white shopping bag Palais Royal Shopping Kitsuné House

ssense.com $ 60.00 Button down shirt StreetstyleshootersGetty Images For those of us who like a classic all-white look, swap a fitted button for a loose one. Tucking it into high waisted pants will always define your waist. The look will radiate effortlessly, so kick back and feel the wind blowing your hair (and shirt). HAVE THE LOOK Husband shirt Misha nonoo

mishanonoo.com $ 185.00 Cleveland pleated cotton-blend wide-leg pants GAUGE81

net-a-porter.com $ 335.00 Catena Gold High Heel Sandal Serena uzziel

serenauziyel.com € 535.00 Lucy faux-leather padded tote WAKE-UP MODE

net-a-porter.com $ 240.00 Tent dress StreetstyleshootersGetty Images The tent dress is feminine, beautiful and always gives us a modern Jane Austen vibe. Due to the whimsical nature of most tent dresses, they look best when balanced with simple or even masculine accessories. HAVE THE LOOK Mimosa cutout midi dress Aje

saksfifthavenue.com $ 595.00 Charlie monogram-print silk-crepe scarf Chloe

matchesfashion.com $ 195.00 Alysia x Gravati Sarah flint

sarahflint.com $ 385.00 Mini Ina Pebble Lilac Shoulder Bag Oversized coat Edward BerthelotGetty Images A modern way to approach the oversized look is to use a large motorcycle coat. Slip it on over a dress and boots for a high fashion moment, or over jeans and a sweater for a casual look. HAVE THE LOOK Shearling and suede jacket Acne Studios

mytheresa.com $ 2,800.00 Amour open-back gathered cotton-poplin long dress Line

net-a-porter.com $ 350.00 Croc Baylee Embossed Knee High Boots BCBGeneration

nordstrom.com $ 228.95 Shirley bag Staud

shopbop.com $ 295.00 Oversized knit Christian VierigGetty Images These days, a roomy knit really is one size fits all. Whether you’re lounging at home reading a new book, or stepping out in a sleek silk midi skirt, nothing is more comfortable or chic than a chunky sweater. HAVE THE LOOK Spike 14-karat gold earrings Anita Ko

net-a-porter.com $ 385.00 Pamela sunglasses Illesteva

illesteva.com $ 220.00 Polka dot sweater Vanessa Bruno

24s.com $ 380.00 Bias midi skirt Club Monaco

