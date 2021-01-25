7 designers choose looks for Bridgerton cast – WWD

The buzz for Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ continues as news broke Thursday that the popular British period drama is being renewed for a second season.

Of the many things ‘Bridgerton’ has become known for – her captivating love story, formal British vocabulary, and ‘Gossip Girl’ narrator Lady Whistledown – the costumes in the show are the ones that resonate the most among the crowd. fans and fashion designers. Lavish and regal costumes have already proven to have an influence on spring 2021 fashion trends, and many designers are taking inspiration from the costumes for their upcoming collections. Even Dior would have felt at home in “the ton” with their recent 2021 couture collection inspired by the nobles.

Here, WWD asked seven designers to choose pieces from their recent collections that they think the characters from “Bridgerton” would wear. Read on to find out more and click on the gallery above for more photos.

LoveShackFantasy

LoveShackFancy’s floral feminine dress collections are a modern take on what “Bridgerton” women would wear.

Founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen believes show protagonist Daphne Bridgerton would wear the brand’s Ryan dress, a white dress embroidered with flowers and lace with puffed sleeves, or the Angie dress, a floral-print silk dress decorated with an old-fashioned brooch, which are available on the brand’s website.

“Beyond elegance, what would Daphné wear?” Says Hessel Cohen. “The Angie and the Ryan, of course. Designed for everyday wear, our modern and romantic interpretations of late 18th century evening gowns with fantastic custom lace detailing from the Regency era, endless tulle and empire waist silhouettes are the addition perfect in Daphne’s closet.

Hessel Cohen also chose pieces from LoveShackFancy’s spring collection that suit Lady Bridgerton, such as a pink floral embroidered dress, a white lace empire waist dress, and a powder blue maxi dress with ruffles.

Markarian

Fresh out of the design of First Lady Jill Biden’s Swarovski-beaded and crystal-embellished inauguration outfit, Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill considers much of her spring 2021 collection to be suitable for women of “Bridgerton”.

“The brand is based on looks designed for special occasions,” O’Neill said. “Bridgerton” has so many special moments based on the events of the series. From balls, high teas and more, Markarian’s special pieces are the perfect accent for the incredible events of the series.

O’Neill sees Daphne Bridgerton wearing a strapless white dress with reflective details from her Spring 2021 collection and thinks her younger sister Eloise would wear a white floral dress with puffed sleeves.

The designer believes the show’s most eccentric Featherington family would pick the collection’s most colorful pieces, like a floral-patterned pink dress and a light blue midi dress.

Five to seven

Five to Seven creator Jane Siskin was one of many “Bridgerton” fans transfixed by the show’s costumes, and even drew inspiration from them for an upcoming capsule collection she’ll release later this season.

“Bridgerton captivated us all. The characters, the story and of course the costumes, ”she said. “The feminine aesthetic and unexpected details of Cinq à Sept pair perfectly with the looks of our favorite characters. The natural parallels have inspired a capsule collection that will ship later this season. “

Siskin believes a two-tone, puffed-sleeve silk nightie from the brand’s pre-fall 2021 collection would suit Daphne Bridgerton. “Daphne Bridgerton has a natural romance and excitement for her character,” Siskin said. “The airy silhouettes she wears play into her innocence while the luxurious details and enchanting colors show her strength and determination.

For Bridgerton’s rebellious younger sister Eloise, Siskin chose a burgundy suit inspired by men’s fashion and young dresses in lavender hues. “Eloise Bridgerton’s style is a delicious balance of male and female, which we love to play with,” she says. “We imagine Eloise in one of our costumes inspired by men’s clothing decorated with decorations at a ball.

Hill House

Hill House Home’s Nap Dress has become a midlife favorite for many women who want a cute and comfy option when stuck at home. The house dress was also adopted in ‘Bridgerton’ as they gathered and entertained in their respective living rooms.

Founder and CEO Nell Diamond considers her Nap dress an ideal option for “Bridgerton” women. “The versatility of the Nap dress makes it perfect for a range of ‘Bridgerton’ characters to wear from home to events,” she says.

Diamond sees Daphne Bridgerton in the brand’s Sabrina Nap dress, a puff-sleeved white dress with a blue floral design, paired with her jeweled powder-blue Noor headband. She sees Penelope Featherington wearing the brand’s Athena Nap dress, a gold brocade mini dress with puffed sleeves. For Marina Thompson, Diamond chose the Ellie Nap dress which she said “goes well with Marina’s feminine yet cool style.”

Lele sadoughi

The accessories seen in “Bridgerton” were just as punchy as the dresses. Accessories designer Lele Sadoughi sees many of the women of “Bridgerton” turning to the brand’s beaded and jeweled offerings.

“Bridgerton is a wonderful coming of age story and expression of personality told through vivid colors, rich velvets, dripping pearls and maximum jewelry,” she says. Sadoughi sees Daphne Bridgerton wearing the brand’s velvet bows and beaded headbands to reflect her innocent and feminine style. “I imagine she would be a fan of our pearl headbands as a crown of choice to signify her new status as Duchess.

Sadoughi believes Eloise Bridgerton would be drawn to the beaded accessories as well. “Eloise is a modern woman who wants to prioritize her studies over attending events during ‘ball season’,” she said. “She would probably choose our Pearl Bardot headbands paired with the ‘put a ring on’ gloves as a cheeky way for her to make a statement that would get Lady Whistledown and the whole company talking.”

She sees Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte choose pearls as well, Lady Danbury wearing a more refined pearl choker as the Queen embellishes her lavish style with pearl earrings and a crystal headband adorned with butterflies.

Badgley mischka

Badgley Mischka’s designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka see the colorful feminine dresses from their Spring 2021 collection perfectly suited to the ‘Bridgerton’ cast.

The designers see Daphne Bridgerton wearing a pale pink dress with an exaggerated, ruffled neckline from their recent collection, stating, “The melting color and soft neckline with her porcelain complexion and red hair would be magical and highlight the surface of her character. wise.

They also see the show’s Lady Danbury wearing a vibrant red dress with pink puff sleeves from the collection. “It’s a dramatic diva dress in every way – the neckline, silhouette and colors match her grand style,” they said.

Monique Lhuillier

Designer Monique Lhuillier believes the sleek, ethereal dresses in her recent bridal and ready-to-wear collections would suit many women in “Bridgerton”.

Lhuillier chose a flower-embellished tulle wedding dress with see-through details from her fall 2021 bridal collection for the show’s protagonist. “As a debutant of the season, Daphne Bridgerton’s style has never ceased to impress,” said Lhuillier.

Lhuillier also sees a fuchsia dress embellished with flowers as a perfect fit for Penelope Featherington, whose family opts for more daring and colorful dresses. “She has a ton of personality and really shines in a rainbow of colors throughout the season,” she said.

The designer chose a voluminous floral gown from a recent collection for the show’s opulent Queen Charlotte, which Lhuillier says “allows for a dramatic entrance fit for a queen.”

Learn more here:

