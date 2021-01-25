Cardi B wore a see-through cosmic dress from a fashion school graduate





Welcome to NYLON Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. When you’re Cardi B, shopping is a complete event and dress like it. The rapper dated Offset in Los Angeles this weekend wearing a red 3D dress by Pierre-Louis Auvray with a matching mask and studded heels. Auvray, a recent Central Saint Martins graduate, isn’t designing out of the rack for a moment. In a 2019 interview, he said his side jobs as an illustrator allowed him to fund his opulent design work. “My business is absolutely not commercially viable. I have to do parallel work to find funds. For that, I like to do illustration work for other people, prints for designers, etc.” he declared. “It’s also an amazing way to collaborate. I know I really need to start selling my stuff, but like you said, it’s mostly unique pieces and I get too attached to them, I have to improve my game. “ Maybe the Cardi B bump will help with this sale. Before, we’ve rounded up our favorite celebrity outfits of the week, including Lizzo’s 2Pac shirt, Emma Chamberlain’s shiny matching ensemble, Hunter Schafer in Schiaparelli, and more. Emma Chamberlain Chamberlain wore a metallic top and matching pants by Paloma Wool for a classic selfie with a quarantine timer. Donte Collie Donte Colley channeled her inner Lizzie McGuire into a colorful look, with fuzzy orange slides. Salem mitchell Salem Mitchell wore a plaid knit tank top for a cute photoshoot on the beach. Hailey Bieber Hailey Baldwin in leather in an oversized jacket and vinyl Fiorucci bucket hat. Cardi B Cardi B showed off an optical illusion dress from recent Central Saint Martins graduate Pierre-Louis Auvray. Yara shahidi Shahidi offered a new alternative to the usual tennis uniform in a Vauthier ruffled mini dress. Also, I get the reference. Lizzo Lizzo showed off a Tupac Shakur knit sweater by Knitting on Instagram. Irina Shayk Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images Irina Shayk brightened up a dreary New York day in yellow knit pants and matching cardigan by Live The Process. Kylie jenner Jenner wore a Zebra Print Sheer Dress by Poster Girl. Emily ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski was “pregnant on a boat,” showing off her growing belly in a black strappy one-piece suit. Dua Lipa Dua Lipa shared a holiday photo on Instagram, showing off her flowery blue bikini. Hunter Schafer Hunter Schafer wore a black and gold Schiaparelli dress for his appearance on Tonight’s show. Marc Jacobs MEGA Images / GC / Getty Images Marc Jacobs masked in New York, wearing a woolen coat and burgundy wedge boots. Charli xcx Charli XCX drew on the trend for pleated mini skirts, but with a colorful twist. Rosala Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images Rosala is like the rest of us, bundled up in a puffer but still insisting on something cold to drink. Halsey Halsey wore a white Vivienne Westwood ruffle top, paired with a pearl necklace and matching earrings. Bree track Bree Runway wore a custom rhinestone and ostrich feather look by Suman Gurung for her “ATM” video. Rowan Blanchard Rowan Blanchard showed off his version of a school uniform in a plaid cropped sweater vest and a pleated plaid mini skirt. Ryan destiny Ryan Destiny kept it simple in a white tank top and nude bottom, letting his patterned scarf and gold accessories do all of the heavy lifting.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos