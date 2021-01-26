Davina McCall responds to cruel comment about the dress she wore on Masked Singer

All Buzz

(via YouTube / The Masked Singer UK)

Davina McCall had an incredible response to a cruel message she received over the weekend.

The TV personality is currently a judge on the talent show, The Masked Singer, which sees celebrities wearing elaborate costumes to disguise their identities.

It was what Davina was wearing, however, that stole all the attention.

It was mainly for all the right reasons, as she looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous satin dress from Retrofete. One fan commented “You look amazing!” Another fan simply writes “Stunning”.

One person, however, had something quite cruel to say, writing “A sunny old woman should cover herself up… a dress gorgeous but not for fine lines… wise for adults.”

Being the legend that she is however, Devina didn’t let that comment put her off and got the BEST response.

Devina writes: “Really sorry. Absolutely no chance to be wise here in court … shamefully aging is so much more fun.”

Devina responded to a cruel comment on the dress she wore on Saturday’s show. (via Twitter)

We have to say we thought the dress was absolutely stunning and looked amazing on her even though she could wear a trash bag and still look amazing.

In fact, this dress is actually a very chic wedding dress.

The description of the dress, available for £ 765 on the NET-A-PORTER website, reads: “The Marlene dress from Retrofête will strike the perfect balance between elegance and glamor on your big day, or during one of the major events to live up to. “

It continues, “Designed especially for us, it’s made of lustrous silk satin adorned with countless light-reflecting crystals and has a draped neckline framed by skinny straps. The dramatic side slit will keep your shoes in focus while you do it. dance floor at your reception. “

We like it.