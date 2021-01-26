Fashion
Davina McCall responds to cruel comment about the dress she wore on Masked Singer
All Buzz
Davina McCall had an incredible response to a cruel message she received over the weekend.
The TV personality is currently a judge on the talent show, The Masked Singer, which sees celebrities wearing elaborate costumes to disguise their identities.
It was what Davina was wearing, however, that stole all the attention.
It was mainly for all the right reasons, as she looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous satin dress from Retrofete. One fan commented “You look amazing!” Another fan simply writes “Stunning”.
One person, however, had something quite cruel to say, writing “A sunny old woman should cover herself up… a dress gorgeous but not for fine lines… wise for adults.”
Being the legend that she is however, Devina didn’t let that comment put her off and got the BEST response.
Devina writes: “Really sorry. Absolutely no chance to be wise here in court … shamefully aging is so much more fun.”
Devina responded to a cruel comment on the dress she wore on Saturday’s show. (via Twitter)
We have to say we thought the dress was absolutely stunning and looked amazing on her even though she could wear a trash bag and still look amazing.
In fact, this dress is actually a very chic wedding dress.
The description of the dress, available for £ 765 on the NET-A-PORTER website, reads: “The Marlene dress from Retrofête will strike the perfect balance between elegance and glamor on your big day, or during one of the major events to live up to. “
It continues, “Designed especially for us, it’s made of lustrous silk satin adorned with countless light-reflecting crystals and has a draped neckline framed by skinny straps. The dramatic side slit will keep your shoes in focus while you do it. dance floor at your reception. “
We like it.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]