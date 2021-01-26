How men will dress after Covid is over





WHEN ALL THIS is over, are we going to leave the sweatpants behind? Are we going to burn our Zoom shirts? Will we still remember how to tie a tie? With Covid cases still spreading amid an uneven vaccine rollout, it may seem premature to wonder how well dressed in the afternoon. Yet this month, European brands and fashion designers have done just that by showcasing their fall 2021 men’s runway collections (mostly digitally and without audiences). Fashion shows have always looked to the future, offering new things that won’t hit stores for months and months. These particular clothes are expected to land around September or October and in various ways suggest what we might wear this fall. For starters, they say comfy midlife loungewear was unlikely to be ruled out. The designers seemed soberly mindful that many of their clients lived in soft pants and soft, potato hoodies for most of 2020. In the Pradas presentation, you can see the powerful influence of home wear in the long, knit underpants the models wore under their outfits. In some cases, the long underpants included the entire outfit, with models reminiscent of successful Twitch streamers in their twenties, dressed for a lively day of video games. Or even kids rushing downstairs in patterned soccer pajamas to watch the Saturday morning cartoons. Other brands have strived to create a more balanced mix between the present and the future, incorporating relatively traditional clothing with a cozy feel at home. Parisian brand Lemaire presented a serene line of dress shirts, pants and even loose, natural-toned sports jackets in delicate fabrics that suggested pajamas. The models in the video presentation were barely tied to the couch: they paraded with purpose, reminding us that one day, soon, everyone will have in-person meetings to rush back to.

