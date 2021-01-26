Why Priyanka Chopra was criticized for the dress she wore to the royal wedding





Priyanka Chopra attended the royal wedding in a beautiful outfit, but some people criticized her choice of outfit.

It’s fair to say that Priyanka Chopra has had her fair share of drama during her career. Not all criticism is justified, of course. But Chopra Jonas has made a lot of headlines for everything from her relationships to her extravagant marriage to just being an icon of Indian culture. She can’t really fear the spotlight, especially given her husband’s fame, and it doesn’t help that she was recently pictured flouting UK lockdown rules while staying in London during the pandemic . RELATED: Are Priyanka Chopra’s Positive Ratings On Goodreads Inflated? But despite a little negative press, Chopra Jonas is very popular with people around the world. Not to mention, she has a ton of celebrity relationships, including her boyfriend Christian Louboutin, who says he’s inspired by the actress. Priyanka is even friends with Meghan Markle, which led to her being photographed at the royal wedding. But their friendship began long before marriage, in 2016, and they have maintained their bond over the years. So when Chopra Jonas got her royal wedding invitation, of course she was gone! The actress does haute couture very well, as fans already know. But asIndia today reported, at least one person was not happy with Priyanka’s wardrobe choices. The Priyanka cut launched at Windsor Castle was lilac, a skirt and jacket combination with an asymmetrical neckline and lots of class. PC complemented her Vivienne Westwood wardrobe with a formal hat and a bit of bling in her earrings and a statement ring. She then donned a Dior dress for the reception. Jaya Jaitly, whoIndia today refers to a “textile revivalist”, challenged the look of PC. For reference, Jaitly has written books on crafts, Indian traditions, socio-economic issues with artisans, and written thoughts on politics, human rights and other issues. Jaitly is also the former chairman of the Samata party. Clearly, Jaya would have an opinion on Priyanka’s modern and decidedly “British aristocrat” look; the former party leader called it “sad” that an Indian actress wears such an outfit rather than a traditional sari. In a tweet, which is apparently no longer available, Jaitly expressed his opinion, saying it would have been better if Chopra Jonas “represented a free and independent India in a beautiful Sari”. Don’t worry, though: Priyanka fans, and finally fans of women who can wear whatever they want, have generally come to the actress’ defense. One noted that Priyanka was attending afriends British wedding, not a political or Indian event. Another told Jaya that anyone can wear whatever they want, regardless of their background, and suggested that Jaitly should be happy that Chopra Jonas is boosting the visibility of Indian actors around the world. In addition, PC has literally received a civilian award for its activism in India and around the world … Obviously, people are entitled to their opinions. But it’s no wonder Jaitly deleted his tweet later! NEXT: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals How Her Pandemic Marriage To Nick Jonas Was Cardi B serves the body in a dress that confuses fans









