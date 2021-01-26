Fall / Winter 2021 menswear highlights: stubborn romance





Highlights from this year’s Fall / Winter Menswear Fashion Week. (Photo: Prada) By Rosana Lai From the dystopian themes of Louis Vuitton and Ermenegildo Zegna, to Fendi and Prada who have fully adopted a more comfortable way of dressing, we summarize the highlights of Men’s Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2021 Bulletins Sign up for our newsletters to receive all of our best stories. Bulletins You have successfully subscribed At the end of another fully digital menswear week, it became clear that designers were much more comfortable with the virtual format, handing out elaborate films and performances to accompany their presentations. They obviously had a lot more time to reflect on the state of the world and condense their discoveries into coherent collections. Some at brands like Louis Vuitton and Ermenegildo Zegna have favored a dystopian theme, leaning on shared feelings of discombobulation. Others like those of Fendi and Prada have fully embraced a more comfortable way of dressing. Whatever their impulses, the resulting collections across the board have erred on the side of portability over haute couture, and we’re sure men aren’t complaining. See also: Paul Smith reflects on his new foundation and legacy after 50 years in fashion For Raf Simon’s first menswear collection with Miuccia Prada, he focused on what he called “physics versus construction” as he explained in virtual Q&A with students from around the world after the presentation. This idea was embodied in colorful knit long leggings that can be found in almost every look, playfully layered under sweater vests, oversized pea coats and bomber jackets. Candy-colored shearling sheepskin and nylon coats and gloves adorned with Prada’s triangular pockets have piqued the internet’s interest. The duo explained that the collection is their interpretation of those surreal times, demonstrated in the fuzz-covered abstract performance space (“It’s a juxtaposition of softness and harshness to express the reality of the world right now. It is as if we were in a bubble, no longer having the freedom to move where we want, we are in an abstract space of feelings. ”) The rainbow palette and the sporadic moments of dance were also meant to represent how people bristle against this sadness, stubbornly insisting on joy despite these difficult times.

Dior Men: If Kim Jone’s latest collection looks like it’s taken straight from history books depicting French artists from Montmartre, it’s because the designer’s inspiration came from the ceremonial uniform worn by the artists. of the Academy of Fine Arts in Paris. Think: intricate embroidery, military buttons, dramatic coat tails topped with berets. To amplify the romance, Jones collaborated with Scottish artist Peter Doig whose impressionistic works can be found splashed onto shirts and recreated in mohair knits. Loewe: Continuing his DIY format for his presentations, Jonathan Anderson showcased his collection in book form, this time featuring works from the estate of American artist and writer Joe Brainard. Anderson was particularly enamored with Brainard’s use of repetition, applying the technique to poppy paintings now found in Loewe’s intarsia knits, three-pullover tops, as well as a row of thongs from Loewe. leather over punk pants. Brainard’s paintings (like that of a little greyhound) are imprinted on Loewe’s iconic Puzzle bag while his literary quotes are written on the Hammock bags. Entitled “Ebonics”, Virgil Abloh’s latest collection is a celebration of black culture, starting with a spoken word film by Josh Johnson depicting a snow-capped mountain that then bleeds into an interior setting lined with green marble walls. Rapper Saul Williams and activist poet Kai Isaiah Jamal continue the performances, sneaking into the collection of shamrock green that can be found on overdone checkered and motocross outfits. Marble print suits and beautiful coats dominated the looks, from loose vintage fur to sheer trenches. Eclectically accessorized with cowboy hats, football scarves and a Keepall airplane-shaped monogram, the collection also evoked the style of busy travelers at airports in the 70s. Silvia Venturini Fendi wants this collection to be “therapeutic” which explains the plethora of puffers and piumino, but diagonally lined, gracefully elongated or assertive, the pieces are anything but dull. With integrated layers of knitted sleeves as scarves as well as the reinvented logo scribbled on dresses and bags, one can imagine wearing the collection straight from bed and in a Zoom appeal. We are fond of the quilted culottes in burnt orange or lemon that can be worn with the seasons. Zegna FW21 Movie Ermenegildo Zegna: Set in a dystopian cityscape that transforms into vignettes of interconnecting rooms, Zegna’s film-slash-fashion presentation is an artistic representation of today’s reality, with a matching collection. Roomy coats, roomy suits layered over turtlenecks and loose pants in calming camels and grays easily transform from the outside to the inside. Tod’s: Whether you’ve been through confinement in the countryside or dreaming about it, Tod’s has a collection for it. The fashion flick depicts a man wrapped tightly in a cubicle, trying on various comfy looks from argyle knits, Prince of Wales check coats, forest green sweaters, quilted vests and corduroy suits. Oversized leather goods stand out the most, from giant bags to messenger bags, while leather shoes, for which the brand is known, have taken precedence over wellington boots and hiking sneakers on display. Hermes: As with all Hermès collections, it is difficult to grasp the true craftsmanship of the clothing without getting close as the attention to detail is where the House shines, but it is immediately evident that the silhouettes are falling looser this season with joggers abound and anoraks sit lower and wider. But sophistication can still be found in the subtle color-blocking – a cool lilac shirt contrasted with orange stripes over a cardigan sweater or pink sneakers with an aqua bomber jacket.

