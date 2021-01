Discover Iris Van Herpen’s Fungi Fashion, launched in Paris

When we think of “parade” we don’t often think of “mushrooms”, but the seemingly mystifying concept has hit the spotlight of couture. Over the past year, a funky trend has prompted many designers to have their own mushroom moment. Today, Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen is one of them. Known for her eccentric and elaborate designs, Van Herpen has taken an exciting artistic freedom by merging mushrooms with inspiration. Her Spring 2021 “Roots of Rebirth” collection, which debuted this week at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, goes beyond art imitating life. His ambitious and eye-catching pieces explore the interconnectedness of our world, starting with the roots themselves. The Metaphorical Collection aims to illustrate the intimate relationships of nature, most of which are not too different from the network of connections that we humans have above ground. See also: Discover the spring-summer 2021 collection inspired by the Tarot de Dior from Paris Haute Couture Week As quoted in Fashionista, the designer’s sole objective was to create a line that “refers to the complexity of mushrooms and the tangle of life that breathes under our feet”. The striking and avant-garde looks bring a lot of volume and fantasy. On some, the use of pleating mirrors the gills of a mushroom, while on others, unique patterns take over as a nod to the alluring geometric patterns often seen in nature. Each room is expertly decorated in earthy tones that are both bright and drab, celebrating all the elements. The “Roots of Rebirth” virtual show further enhanced Van Herpen’s concept, as particles on the runway rose above the ground, surrounding the models as they walked. In partnership with Parley for the Oceans, Van Herpen created at least one room from marine debris. While some might find mushrooms to be an otherwise unappealing organism, Van Herpen’s astonishing collection turns humble growth into something elegant and classy. Beautiful and bizarre, this collection transports the viewer to a new dimension, bringing the micro-world into the macro as we observe natural phenomena. Van Herpen has proven that mushrooms deserve their place in the glamorous world of high-end fashion. Learn more about the superb collection via Fashionista. Photograph by: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

