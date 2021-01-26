‘Fashion is political’: behind the looks politicians served at Biden’s inauguration

You might expect a presidential inauguration to be covered in red, white and blue colors, with uninteresting fashion from politicians present, but the 2021 presidential inauguration was far from the status quo.

A ready administration and guests draped in bright colors, sparkling accessories, and well-known designer threads graced the U.S. Capitol while garnering media attention. Household brands took center stage at the grand opening, and unique styles left audiences bewildered.

Ruth Samuel, a media and journalism specialist, is Senior Advisor for The Bridge, a student publication. She said writing articles that relate to the fashion world has shown her that fashion is inherently political.

Fashion is political in the sense that it has so much effect on our society and affects the way you move around the world, Samuel said.

President Joe Biden wore a clean-cut navy Ralph Lauren suit with a gray wool overcoat to layer. First Lady Jill Biden wore a shimmering teal dress and coat by American designer Alexandra O’Neill of New York label Markarian.

The portrayal of American designers embodies a message that the American fashion industry deserves to be appreciated. Although the president and the first lady were the main stars of the event, they weren’t the only ones doing their best.

Denasia Pegues, a sophomore business administration student and designer of her own clothing line, Sweven, said she liked the way Vice President Kamala Harris embodied her culture through her clothing.

I loved the Kamala Harris coat, Pegues said. I really liked that she represents us, and she wore our designs because I know you could go out and wear Gucci, which is white, but if I had that status, I would still support my people.

Harris greeted the crowds in a purple single-breasted coat and gown by black American designer Christopher John Rogers. Many assume that the vice-presidents’ bold choice of purple was a tribute to women’s suffrage and the unification of the colors red and blue. Likewise, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wore a purple Ralph Lauren pantsuit.

Hrica Valladares, assistant professor at UNC in the Department of Classics, said the fashion at the inauguration was about the future of the country.

You couldn’t miss the tone of celebration and change, Valladares said. (President Biden) said he wanted to create a government that looks like America, and I think the choices of clothing, colors, styles but also the choice of performers and performers were all tied to that message. that it is a forward-looking, young, dynamic America.

Guests of the Presidential Cabinet received humble nods from the fashion and social media community as they were dumbfounded at glamorous ensembles and striking accent pieces to match.

Most notably, former First Lady Michelle Obama graced the stage with a monochromatic burgundy haircut by black American designer Sergio Hudson. All of the plum-colored pieces pair well with each other, from the turtleneck sweater to the gold buckle circular belt handcrafted by Hudson himself.

Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in US history, wore a Prada headband and Nikos Koulis earrings donated by Oprah Winfrey. Her Miuccia Prada coat was a bright yellow, and First Lady Jill Biden asked if she could wear the color at the inauguration after watching a video of Gormans’ poetry recital in 2017.

US Senator Bernie Sanders has gone viral with his woolen mittens, knitted by Vermont schoolteacher Jen Ellis, and his thick Burton coat. The image of his nonchalant seated position in anticipation of the event gained popularity as people began to impose the image on various circles and other notable images in popular culture.

Haute couture has made its way to national or, in this case, federal attention.

It is important to know who makes the clothes, who is the face of it, what does this mean for the way we perceive our leaders and who fits into this context of leader? Said Samuel.

