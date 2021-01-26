Boca Raton fashion show features people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as role models – Boca Raton’s most trusted source of information





15 JARC clients, along with their families and friends, will be walking the track at the Addison’s in Boca Raton on Tuesday in this hybrid event! Boca Raton, FL – It’s a fashion show with heart! featuring JARC Florida Clients returns for the third year in a row, but for the first time, the event will be held in person at The Addisons Yard in Boca Raton AND live on Zoom via Playimage Communications! This Tuesday, guests can watch 15 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities walk the runway and show off women’s fashion from Finally Chic Clothing & Accessories and men’s fashion from Robert Graham. As always, JARC FL clients will be supported by family and friends, who will join them in strutting along the podium for the animation of host and emcee Sam Simon.The event is co-chaired by Carin Friedman and Stacy Klein. WHEN: Tuesday January 26, 2021 11:00 a.m. OR: The Addison Court, 2 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432 OR Live on Zoom (link will be provided during registration at link below). WHO: 15 JARC FL customers (who have intellectual or developmental disabilities), as well as their family and friends (15 additional people) will model all the latest fashion trends from Final Chic Clothing & Accessories and designer Robert Graham. Master magician, motivator and facilitator Sam Simon will serve as master of ceremonies. COST: Registration is now open! Record, click here. DETAILS: Sponsors are Charmed Life HomeCare, Parkshore PharmaCon and Caryn J. Clayman, Esq., Peter & Elizabeth Levine, Sandy & Ken Tankoos. Masks are mandatory and will be provided to all guests in person. Headquarters will be socially distanced and virtual participants will receive a Zoom link upon registration. All participants will receive a gift! About JARC FL

JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, offers group homes, apartments, and job training for adults with developmental disabilities. He strives to help each individual become all they are capable of being and encourages that growth in a caring and nurturing environment. JARC’s mission, in partnership with the families of its clients, is to promote independence, dignity and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton area and Delray Beach for adults with intellectual disabilities. JARC offers apartments for those who do not require 24-hour supervision, as well as vocational training at the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was established in the mid-1980s in response to the needs of families with adult children with intellectual disabilities. Learn more abouthttp://jarcfl.org.







