New Online Fashion Brand Aims To Get Green Clothing From Factory To Closet At Affordable Prices

Can we make environmentally friendly clothing at an affordable price?

This is the ultimate question for the industry and one of the biggest points of frustration for people who want to participate but cannot afford the high prices. Is there also the concern that we can actually make clothes ethically at a reduced price?

A Californian company hopes to be able to do it. Instead of cutting manufacturers’ profits, they cut out the middleman. This means that the goods are sent directly to the customer from the factory, says Quince founder Sid Gupta.

This is where we save money and build a revolutionary supply chain. We’re skipping all the steps and all the carbon emissions, I might add, in between.

Since they don’t have to hold large amounts of inventory because it’s made in the factory and shipped, Gupta explains that they were able to transfer those funds to the supply chain and materials. This means Quince can afford to use organic cotton in his sweatshirts and sweatpants, for example.

We don’t see ourselves as luxury, we see ourselves as premium products and focus on long term wear. In addition to sustainability, they tick the boxes when it comes to certifications: these third-party partners include the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and Oeko-Tex, Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) and Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) to name a few. . (Note that sustainability veterans may dispute the depth of some of these standards, but they are a starting point for fashion brands. Currently 80% of Quinces organic cotton comes from GOTS or BCI certified supply chains. )

As for leather, a material that can divide public opinion, Gupta says they choose factory partners who put ethical, environmental and labor standards at the forefront of their business – those who work to reduce the amount of leather. water used and who pay fair wages. That’s why we spent the first two years building the brand focusing on choosing the amazing factory partners we have.

While they’re far from over on their sustainability journey, Gupta repeats, they’re trying to incorporate as much material as possible as quickly as possible. It’s a work in progress, but our business model is what allows it.

For Gupta however, Quince fundamentally solves a few key issues for consumers: he organizes selection, which makes shopping easier; it promises a certain level of quality and responsibility in the supply chain that is not available in e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon and eBay; and it cuts prices, making clothes more affordable, which is a real sticking point in the world of sustainable fashion.

Much of that learning and adapting to Quince comes from Guptas’ own online shopping experiences, he says, arguing that there have been three waves of internet shopping: First, the advent of the internet has brought him down. – even, which enabled electronic commerce; second, the D2C model; and third, marketplaces like eBay and Amazon.

But the problem with Amazon, for example, he notes, is that it doesn’t guarantee you’re getting the best product at the best price. Its search results are monetized, making those who can pay more stand out at the top of the list. So I spent 45 minutes, for example, looking for a skillet there, but I was so confused by all the reviews and what to trust, that I just went to Target and got one.

As Quince begins to try his hand at more product categories, like home, he aims to retain the shopping experience, while also incorporating as many eco-friendly materials. We believe that this is phase four of the Internet that will happen: from factory to consumer in an organized way.

To get there, Gupta raised $ 8.5 million in 2019 from the Founders Fund, 8VC and Basis Set Ventures, and has gone from Last Brand to Quince with site updates, a wider selection of articles and new verticals.

The achievement to start the business, he says, came from staying at a hotel. When you stay in a nice hotel, you appreciate the nice towels, sheets, bedding. But then why don’t we do this in our homes? Why do I sleep on not-so-good sheets the other 364 days of the year?

Quince hopes to change that by marrying premium quality with an eco-friendly lens at mid-range prices so more people can enjoy this everyday luxury. Can they really do it, without compromising social and environmental standards? It will be the ultimate test.