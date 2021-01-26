This Dior Haute Couture dress took 800 hours to be made

Eat this, not that!

Risky places you shouldn’t go now, experts warn

As soon as the lockdown was lifted and states began to reopen, the question in most people’s minds was the same: what are the riskiest places for a potential COVID-19 infection? ? The nonprofit CivicMeter surveyed 27 epidemiologists, asking them to rate the risk of contracting COVID-19 at each site in the United States on a scale of 1 to 10. Whether you prefer the living room to hairdresser, church, your local waterhole, or your local Target store, you might be surprised how your haunts rank to find out. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these sure signs that you have already had coronavirus. 1 Outdoor gatherings (socially distanced) Risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 3.73 The least risky activity on the list is outdoor gatherings where social distancing is maintained. Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading coronavirus expert, has always maintained that “outside is better than inside”. Recently, he has even encouraged people to “go out and interact” while wearing their masks and socializing. 2 Risk in hotels on a scale of 1 to 10: 4.42 While many people have concerns about hotel accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic, it is relatively safe. To make sure your overnight stay is as safe as possible, the CDC recommends making sure the hotel requires people to wear a mask, promotes social distancing, uses online reservations and check-in, or contactless as well as contactless payment, and maintains improved cleaning. procedures. 3 Risk in restaurant (terrace) on a scale of 1 to 10: 4.62 If you feel the need to eat out, make sure your meal is outdoors. “If you go to a restaurant, do your best to have the outside seating properly spaced between the tables,” Dr. Fauci recently suggested in an interview with MarketWatch. 4 Museum risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 4.81 Do you feel like walking through a museum? According to the epidemiologists interviewed, this is one of the activities least likely to lead to coronavirus infection, although there is still a risk. 5 Risk in public toilets on a scale of 1 to 10: 4.85 Although the toilet flush can theoretically splash tiny virus droplets into a room as feces, you are not very likely to be infected in this way. However, research has established that the most likely way to come into contact with the virus is through other people who share space with you. 6 Store risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 5.0 While going to the store was a big concern at the start of the pandemic, there have been few cases related to shopping trips. Even Dr Fauci goes shopping. “I physically go to the grocery store, but I wear a mask and keep my distance. I usually go at odd times,” he recently told the Washington Post. To stay safe, the CDC recommends following their usual protocol: wear a mask, stay six feet from other shoppers, and practice hand hygiene. 7 Office risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 5.27 Returning to work in an office is not without risk, which is why many businesses, including Google, have chosen to keep theirs closed. Everything from the ventilation inside an office to the density of employees in the space can impact the risk of coronavirus in the office, according to the CDC. 8 Taxi / Uber (with Windows Down) Risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 5.27 If you need to get around, your best bet is to take a taxi or an Uber instead of public transport. While it is not without risk, you can at least avoid being around strangers. However, the CDC recommends making ventilation a priority. “Ask the driver to improve the vehicle’s ventilation if possible, for example, by opening the windows or setting the ventilation / air conditioning to non-recirculation mode,” they say. Also avoid group walks, do not touch any surfaces, and be sure to sanitize your hands. 9 Risks Salons on a scale of 1 to 10: 5.35 While the surest way to get a cut and color is in the comfort of your home, salons aren’t the worst place you can be during the pandemic. In fact, according to a report released by the CDC, two symptomatic stylists exposed 139 clients to the virus without infecting any of them, possibly due to the simple fact that they were wearing masks. 10 Risk related to public transport (socially distant) on a scale of 1 to 10: 5.54 Do you have to take the metro, train or other form of public transport? While getting from point A to point B isn’t as risky as getting on a plane, experts encourage social distancing to lower your risk of infection. “While traveling, try to stay at least 2 meters away from people who are not in your household, for example, when waiting at a bus station or choosing seats on a train,” the CDC explains. They also suggest practicing diligent hand hygiene and avoiding touching surfaces during the ride. 11 Risk in schools on a scale of 1 to 10: 5.64 How safe are schools from the coronavirus? It depends on who you ask. Whether or not to reopen schools for in-person learning has been a controversial topic among educators, health experts, politicians and parents. And, according to the doctors interviewed, the risk of catching the virus in an educational setting has almost stalled among others. Dr Anthony Fauci said: “Close the bars, open the schools.” 12 Hospital risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 6.24 While it may seem like hospitals are susceptible areas for coronavirus infections, they are actually safer than many other places due to strict protocol. applied. 13 Airplane Risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 6.65 You won’t find Dr. Fauci flying in friendly skies anytime soon. “I don’t want to see myself get infected, which is a risk when you get on an airplane, especially with the amount of infection that’s going on right now,” he recently told MarketWatch. However, due to the way the air circulates and is filtered in an airplane, it is not the virus in the air that you should be concerned about. “Social distancing is difficult on crowded flights, and you may have to sit near other people (within 6 feet), sometimes for hours. This can increase your risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19, ”the CDC explains. 14 Airport risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 6.73 While most people are more afraid of catching coronavirus on a plane, airports are actually riskier. “Air travel requires spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which can put you in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces,” the CDC said. 15 Gatherings outdoors (not socially distanced) Risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 7.38 Outside, maybe better than inside. However, if you are not socially distant, you are putting yourself at serious risk. Several of these types of social situations across the country, ranging from family barbecues to graduation parties, have been linked to major epidemics. 16 Gyms Risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 7.50 Fauci recently told the Washington Post that he wouldn’t go to a gym at this point and most epidemiologists agree. A study at the start of the pandemic found that certain types of training situations are riskier than others when it comes to viral transmission. While many people have chosen to return to their favorite fitness studios, outbreaks of the virus have been reported, including a recent one in California. 17 outdoor stadiums for large events Risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 7.54 “I place stadiums in the same category as rock concerts. Maybe even higher than retirement homes, prisons and cruise ships. They are similar because they are all put together, “UC San Francisco infectious disease specialist Dr Peter Chin-Hong told WCCO. This means there are a lot of noses and mouths to proximity to other noses and mouths. Plus, these types of settings can involve alcohol. “All of a sudden you lose your inhibitions. The way I talk about stadiums, when I talk to my colleagues, it’s almost like an adult preschool. This is not kindergarten in a pejorative way, it is we have a wild abandonment, we are free to enjoy each other’s company. It’s that community aspect, ”he says. Risk of 18 restaurants (indoor seating) on ​​a scale of 1 to 10: 7.54 Dr. Fauci recently told MarketWatch to avoid eating indoors altogether. When asked if eating al fresco was really safer than indoors, he had no qualms about ruling the law. “Yes, absolutely. Inside it’s much worse than outside,” Dr Fauci replied. 19 Indoor theaters / churches Risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 8,15 Churches have become some of the most dangerous places for the coronavirus. Not only do most of the services take place indoors, but also involve a lot of talking, shouting and chanting, which makes it easier for infected respiratory droplets to spread. According to the New York Times, more than 650 cases have been linked to nearly 40 churches and religious events across the United States since the start of the pandemic. 20 Risk in Nursing Homes on a scale of 1 to 10: 8.73 When it comes to COVID, nursing homes are hot spots for the virus. According to statistics, more than 40% of all COVID-related deaths have been linked to nursing homes and long-term care facilities and the CDC maintains that populations in these types of residences are at higher risk. 21 And the worst place you could go is To.Bars Risk on a scale of 1 to 10: 8.85 The first place to tie for the riskiest place for the coronavirus is your local waterhole. “Congregation in an indoor bar is bad news,” Dr Fauci recently said. “We really need to stop this. Now.” A number of significant outbreaks around the world have been linked to bars and nightclubs, places that make social distancing nearly impossible. RELATED: If You’re Feeling This You May Have Had COVID Before, Says Dr Fauci 22 Also Tied for Worst: Prison / Prison Risk on a Scale of 1-10: 8.85 Who Would’ve Ever Thought That could bars be just as dangerous as jails and jails? However, when it comes to the coronavirus, both are equally risky. A number of significant epidemics have been linked to prisons and prisons, due to the proximity of those residing there. “Incarcerated / detained people live, work, eat, study and participate in activities in collective environments, increasing the potential for the spread of SARS-CoV-2 once introduced,” the CDC explains. 23 How to stay safe during COVID-19 No matter where you live: wear your face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice distancing social, only do essential groceries, wash your hands regularly, sanitize frequently touched surfaces and to get through this pandemic in your best health, don’t miss these 35 places where you’re most likely to catch COVID.