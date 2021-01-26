Explaining the fashion trends of the 2000s – Footwear News

It is commonly accepted that when it comes to modern fashion, trends live on a 20-year cycle. If this assumption is true, then the 2020s should repeat much of the fashion that dominated the 2000s.

This is already happening, in fact. From cargo pants to sandals to flip flops, fashion is making a significant demotion towards the early days. Some might not be ready for it. Despite all the excitement over square-toe sandals, there are also fears that some of the decade’s most confusing trends will return.

Below is a look at 15 of the most unique, memorable, and defining fashion trends of the 2000s, for better or worse – and some clues that could be on the way back (if this is not already done).

1. Dresses over jeans

A fan favorite in lists of the worst fashion trends of the decade, the dress-on-denim look was at the time considered an advanced style movement for those who appreciated it. It was also seen as an avant-garde and literal extension of the Exit Roof.



Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the ‘Crossroads’ premiere in 2002. The pop star wears a dress over jeans with matching knee pads and newsboy cap – a summary of many of the most definitive trends of the 2000s. CREDIT: Splash

2. Take out the tops

What defines an “exit top”? Usually there was a halter situation or a strapless neckline. Often times, there was glitter, or chiffon frills, or at least a teal shade or bright white (to better show off a fake tan) in a jersey material. At the start of the month, there was hardly any option for evening wear other than the going out top, paired with low-rise jeans and a pair of point-toe pumps or strappy sandals.



Jennifer Love Hewitt at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2004. CREDIT: Splash

3. Low waist jeans – and the whale tails that came with them

One engendered the other. Low-rise jeans and thong thongs were often displayed simultaneously, intentionally or not. Both trends have already started their comeback as an intentional, somewhat ironic look worn on figures like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.



Carmen Electra in 2002, wearing low rise jeans, which were often paired – intentionally or not – with thong or thong underwear. CREDIT: Mega

4. Uggs and miniskirts

Oprah may have introduced most of the United States to Ugg sheepskin boots, but it was the likes of Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Lindsay Lohan that introduced a younger generation to how shoes would be styled. The most avant-garde option was the classic Ugg boot in the high option, worn iconically and ubiquitously with an Abercrombie & Fitch denim miniskirt (in an ultra-high hem). As Ugg boots continued their return to the pandemic era, the style combo could make a comeback, especially with Generation Zers.



Lily Allen in 2008 wearing denim shorts and Ugg boots. CREDIT: Mega

5. Capri pants

Somewhere along the way, fashion decided that cropped pants were a desirable and flattering silhouette, even if neither were they and most of its wearers. Initially revived as a retro-inspired style, the pants quickly established their own identity in the 2000s – an identity that continues to resonate through the fashion of the masses today (as parodied in the upcoming “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar ”).



Jennifer Lopez at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2004. CREDIT: Splash

6. Large belts

An often forgotten or overlooked accessory, the belt experienced one of its greatest moments in the 2000s – literally. Thick and equally substantial in material, the wide belt was a permanent fixture of the decade, albeit it shifted a bit over the waistline: in the first half, they were worn lower, slung around the hips. In later years, they were worn squarely and tightly along the upper natural waistline.



Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian in 2006. CREDIT: Splash

7. Gladiator / T-strap / cutout sandal-bootie

There were plenty of shoe trends coming out of the decade, but one of the most original was the cutout sandal bootie. A hybrid style, the shoe was a kind of Frankenstein that started with the strappy sandal that morphed into a thicker version of itself: the straps got thicker until they got thicker. of cutouts, while heels have moved from stiletto to cone or stacked styles.



CREDIT: Mega

8. Babydoll dresses

From A-line dresses to bags and empire waists, the taller waist of dresses (in any hem, from mini to maxi) has dominated the augments. The silhouette has already made a comeback in this decade, in the ethereal and childish pieces of designers like Cecilie Bahnsen.



Halle Berry at the “Catwoman” LA premiere, 2004. CREDIT: AP Images

9. Men’s vests

A nod to the classic rock and punk scene of decades past, the menswear-inspired button-down cardigan was a late antidote to the babydoll dresses and bubble hems of the era – though just as a schtick in its own right. .



Rihanna in London, 2007, wearing a vest and newsboy cap (and a boot, after injuring her ankle). CREDIT: Mega

10. Flip-flops like real shoes

An evolution of the platform sandals and thong sandals of the late 90s, the classic flat flip flop was worn like a real shoe in the 2000s. Today, sandals cost no more than $ 26 for a pair of Haivianas. (the top of the line on thongs), and they were even cheaper back then – and yet celebrities who could afford much more expensive shoes still opted for the shoes on one regularly.



Vanessa Hudgens with Zac Efron in New York City, 2007, wearing flip flops while shopping. CREDIT: Mega

11. Bubble hems

Both retro and futuristic in silhouette, bubble hem was a simple garment technique that produced a definitive look in the late 2000s. Most often worn with a platform, open-toe pumps or sandals cut out.



Lauren Conrad at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in a bubble hem dress. CREDIT: Mega

12. Platform pumps

At the end of the decade, the taller the shoe, the better – which is basically how it happened at the start of the decade (one could even develop a 10-year cycle theory for the platform). They came in peep toes or round almond shapes and were worn with bubble hems, sack dresses, and the skinny denim that was just starting to take hold back then.



Kristin Cavallari in a pair of platform pumps in Las Vegas, 2008. CREDIT: Splash

13. White tank tops

Yes, they were called “women’s drummers” without a politically correct wink. Hanes’ men’s ribbed underwear, Fruit of the Loom (drugstore varieties were the more authentic options) reads subversive back then, a response to all those babydoll dresses, platforms, and outlet tops. .



Avril Lavigne at the 2002 MTV Video Music Award. CREDIT: Splash

14. Short jackets and shrugs

Lest an exit top or slip dress look too risky, there was always a cropped cardigan or jacket to temper the mood. Usually embellished, like the rest of the decade, knits were mostly made of synthetic blends but also more natural crochet threads.



Miley Cyrus performing in LA, 2008. CREDIT: Mega

15. Long peasant skirts

A somewhat forgotten trend in 2000s fashion canon, the ‘peasant’ maxi skirt (known as the tiered skirt, for obvious reasons, was actually a very integral piece in the 2000s closet. She was often accessorized with a plethora of other trends on this list, including (but not limited to): wide hip belts, tank tops, cropped cardigans, and – yes – flip flops.