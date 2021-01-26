Villa-Vogue: monochrome fashion at the presidential inauguration | Culture

Amid a pandemic and political turmoil, this year’s inauguration was not only an opportunity to dress up, but to set the tone. To symbolize what is to come for the next four years, the fashion choices of the ceremony attendees have been more important than ever. From iconic colors to the notable designers behind each look, monochrome was the star of the show – and for good reason.
Monochrome fashion is about more than style. The choice to wear a single color from head to toe is not only flattering, but simple in its simplicity. Monochrome outfits exude a certain potency behavior that is quite suitable for power transfer.
Let’s start by breaking down the fashion for the inauguration with Madam Vice-President herself. As Senior Vice President for Women and Black Women, she represents change for the future, just like her outfit. During the swearing-in, Ms Harris sported a bright purple monochromatic look by Christopher John Rogers.
Monochrome is significant in this sense because it is a nod to the unicoloured suits worn by politicians of the past, a model she has just broken. The purple hue represents both women’s suffrage and the fusion of the colors blue and red, signaling a message of peace between the Democratic and Republican parties.
Dr Jill Biden has also been a star. The now first lady deliberately worked with fashion label Markarian to create her groundbreaking ensemble. The rationale behind working with Markarian, a three-year brand led by Alexandra O’Neal, was to support small businesses. Instead of sticking with a big brand, she gave a small sewer crew a chance in New York’s Garment District.
Dr Bidens Markmarian’s monochrome dress and coat were similar to the Vice President’s, but with a different hue. The ocean blue color she chose could represent the dominant Democratic Party, but more importantly, the color signifies confidence, confidence, and stability. Although all of us really know that the goal behind the rookie was to support his fellow Wildcats.
Vice President Harris wasn’t the only attendee sporting purple, and it wasn’t just a coincidence. Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama both wore different shades of purple for the event, both stuck to the monochrome trend. The Michelle Obamas look consisted of a plum colored turtleneck and wide leg boot cut pants, all designed by Sergio Hudson.
It’s no surprise that Los Angeles-based Hudson was Obamas’ designer of choice, as she has worked with many emerging black designers before. Since fans were thrilled with Ms. Obamas’ recent inauguration outfit, there is no doubt that she will continue her tradition of emerging brands for upcoming designers for years to come.
Finally, there is the monochrome king himself: Bernie Sanders. Going for a relaxed winter look, Sanders paid homage to his home state of Vermont. The focal point of his fashion statement, however, was the woolen mittens that took the internet by storm. Jen Ellis, a teacher from Vermont, created the now iconic mittens from recycled plastic and wool. From the intricate designs on the gloves to the bright brown Burton coat, it’s easy to say that Bernie Sanders has beaten everyone when it comes to groundbreaking fashion this year.
So let’s go. There were plenty of other standout style moments: Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry in All White Ensembles; Amanda Gorman’s sunny yellow Prada coat. The most striking trend of all was the ubiquity of purple and monochrome, this year’s iconic styles.
Joe Bidens’ grand opening is now shaping up to be one of the most stylish events of 2021 yet, and it’s just the start. Here are four more years of iconic fashion moments and decoding of the symbolism behind each piece. Cheers.