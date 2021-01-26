Thom Brownes Twist on Children’s Clothing | Fashion show review





A lasting memory of my first trip to Tokyo in the mid-1980s was the little kids at Yoyogi Park, fashionable baby plates in head-to-toe looks from designers like Matsuda, strolling with their parents in the same outfits. basically. This surreal vision crossed my mind as I watched the film Cass Bird made for the Thom Brownes virtual children’s clothing launch during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. He used his spot on the menswear calendar to launch the video, which suggested that this particular brand extension was a big deal for him. It certainly gave him the opportunity to flex the subversive muscle that propelled him throughout his career. A half-dozen children dressed in the strict Browne uniforms (shorts for boys, pleated skirts for girls) wreaked havoc in one of Kafka’s cramped office spaces that have popped up in her presentations over the years. years. It comes with manual typewriters, another Browne leitmotif that challenges the understanding of 21st century children. I loved playing with those little sophomore moments we all grew up with, whether it was an apple for the teacher or a day a kid threw up in class, Browne said. Sure enough, the film culminates with little Tommy throwing up wildly on the floor. Even knowing that this was a mock yogurt, milk, and ground granola, the show was still compelling enough to solicit a hint of dry uplift from this viewer. But Browne was charmed. It was a nice and refreshing change from all the collections I do for adults. It is not the first time that he has dressed children. He has made clothes for clients’ children in the past, but felt it still looked like a straight miniaturized version, and he wanted this collection to look like it was made specifically for kids, sized and appropriate proportion, one difference being that there weren’t as many proportion games as there were in his adult clothes, because untrained bodies have fewer proportions to play with. Otherwise, there is no concession on the prepubescent status of the wearer (6 to 12 years old is the target age group). You can make out his Thom Browne half a mile away, with the same mix of sportswear, knits, sweatshirts, down outerwear and still the same tailored uniform image as the main line. A psychologist might find Brownes Rosebud in the uniform he wore as a calm and shy student at St Thomas More Catholic School in Connecticut, except this the uniform consisted of a green jacket, navy pants, a yellow shirt, and a checkered tie, and the designer’s signature suit, as it was modeled by himself, is rigorous monochrome. He has sometimes suggested that uniform dressing frees the individual. You focus on the person, not the clothes. And that was the case when he spoke about children in his film. They all wear the same thing but you can see they all have totally different personalities. This is the strongest message. I think it’s an interesting thing for children to see. Today, they use fashion as an expression of their personality. It is exactly the opposite. I have no interest in pushing a fashion point of view. It is classic and well-made American sportswear. With a typical Browne touch. I see him more unisex than boys and girls, added the designer. Children are so much more enlightened than we have grown. Hope you will see little boys putting on the pleated skirts. It could be a smart business decision. If the child is really the father of the man, Thom Browne is already cornering his future customers.

