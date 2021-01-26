Inspired by words from James Baldwin, Virgil Abloh envisions black fashions of the future

For the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall / Winter 2021 collection, Abloh reinvents the relationship between clothing and work

In 1948, the American novelist James Baldwin left the United States for Paris at age 24 with only $ 40 ($ 400 today) to settle in a new cultural atmosphere, free of racial and gender discrimination he suffered in the United States. There he integrated himself into a coterie of the like-minded French intelligentsia, finishing his first novel Go tell the mountain.

Last week, Baldwins’ exodus to France served as the basis for Virgil Abloh’s latest Louis Vuitton collection for men. The Fall / Winter 2021 collection is inspired (in part) by Baldwins’ 1953 essay Stranger in the Village, which focuses on the contemplations of an African-American man reflecting on life in the United States against the backdrop of the life in Switzerland. With that in mind, Abloh staged his latest collection, titled Ebonics / Snake Oil / The Black Box / Mirror, Mirror in Paris and Switzerland.

The fact that Abloh looks at his historical background as inspiration demonstrates how fashion responds to the wider world, while his very existence as one of the most prominent black fashion designers, has her. – even sparked conversations about the complexity of the industry’s dark figures. His appointment to the Louis Vuitton men’s division triggered exuberance among critics who have long felt that black representation was conspicuously absent from the haute couture world, but a year later Abloh was the subject of a Internet reproach; critics who thought he was deaf to the nascent case study of George Floyd Protestsa in the singularly complex position of black Americans sailing in temperamental fashions. Once you’re a hit, especially a single hit, and an example of pop culture, it comes with territory, said Bethann Hardison, the former model who has become an advocate for representation in fashion. The New York Times Last year. You are a victim, but you are also a winner, and you have to wear this crown. The question is how do you wear it.

While her latest collection featured cartoonish airships and quirky, asymmetrical colorful outfits, this collection is decidedly more contemplative. Abloh ditched his globalized set of LV animated mascots and enlisted a cast of various models hailing from Coast America, Coast Africa and Asia (among others), from black artists such as Saul Williams and Yasiin Bey, and the enduring spirit of Baldwins. creative genius.

The collection itself is supported by a conceptual framework of archetypal characters. The looks are a peek at the outdated and old-fashioned caricatures of society: the writer, the artist, the gallery owner, the salesperson who blur, unravel, problematize and rethink the relationship between fashion and work. This recalls the 2017 Clothing collection, who reconfigured the investigation into social uniforms (a punk, a brother, a policeman). According to the press release, the collection aims to investigate the unconscious biases instilled in our collective psyche by the archaic norms of society. Predetermined perceptions, they permeate our perspectives with artificial myths related to the genetics of people, ideas and art. We are, in this radical vision, no longer defined by uniform expectations of society: man makes clothes and not vice versa, we trade who we are supposed to be, for who we choose to be. By bending the narrative outlines of fashion to the trajectory of black artistic history, Abloh, populating his clothes with black faces and black artists, is deliberately reinventing future fashions.

In this act of remodeling, the collections accompanying the film begin with wide-angle shots of models feeding on a snowy landscape before entering a glassy marble backdrop. The matrix. Models wander the space dressed in gray and black suits and white sneakers, carrying silver monogrammed briefcases, some with newspapers folded under their armpits. Poet, musician and activist Saul Williams denounces litany of names and historic events Kennedy, King, Four little girls, Hiroshima, Nagasakito the heartbreaking sounds of stringed instruments.

Emerald dominates throughout the collection: a green jacket and sweatpants, green suits and accompanying pants, all worn by seated and standing models, while a singular figure, wearing a gray-green LV costume, dance above and between them. The camera follows the pirouetting figure, like a poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal tells: You know, when all the girls used to take things for the catwalks or the ballrooms, it’s not stealing or stealing, it’s entering a fantasy that shouldn’t be a utopia but just a right to live. I think as black and transgender and marginalized people the world is here for us because it takes a lot from us.

Later in the film, a gesturing Yasiin Bey, wearing an all-green Mad Hatter outfit, speaks to a hip hop beat. The inclusion of Bey and William, the former citizen of the world who demonstrated the horrors of American torture and Williams, an activist in the Occupy movement is himself a social commentary on the power and resistance that is woven into the collection. As Beys’ lyrical chemistry heats up, the camera points to a model whose hat reads: TOURIST VS. PURIST.

For Abloh, the founder of the luxury streetwear brand Off-White, language has always been used to an ironic game that blurs the sign of the signified (a bag bearing the SCULPTURE). With his latest collection, the Ablohs type, few in this collection, is the clue, not to irony, but to empowerment: the outsider, who longs for an esoteric realm of knowledge against the initiate. , which already occupies him, declares Abloh in the collections accompanying the text which he reads like a manifesto. In this newly loaded typographic construct, type-based props are no longer the substance of the Dada-esque game, but statements driven by the demands of today’s politics.

With this collection, Abloh, the rising king of fashion, now wears the crown with a different sense of urgency and responsibility.