E-commerce spots a new fashion trend





New Delhi: Flipkart added millions of new customers during the Covid-19 pandemic as shopping moved online, and around half of shoppers started their e-commerce journey by purchasing a fashion item. Flipkart added millions of new customers during the Covid-19 pandemic as shopping moved online, and around half of shoppers started their e-commerce journey by purchasing a fashion item. Fashion is driving the next phase of e-commerce growth in India, especially in small towns, where a rising generation of techies is slowly catching up with their urban counterparts, e-commerce business executives have said. “Today, almost 50% of our new customers explore Flipkart through fashion. Customers in Tier III and IV cities visit Flipkart for fashion related purchases and we’ve seen this trend increase, ”said Nishit Garg, Vice President of Flipkart Fashion. “Driven by innovation and strategic partnerships, the fashion category will continue to play a vital role in acquiring customers for e-commerce, while being a key driver of exponential growth.” After electronics and general merchandise, fashion is becoming the harbinger of the next wave of e-commerce growth in India, as clothing, accessories and lifestyle products become the first port of call for millions of online shoppers because of their lower entry prices. Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and Ajio, among others, are attracting new customers, especially in small towns with TikTok-style social commerce. This allows consumers to click photos and videos and purchase items that celebrities and influencers wear or endorse. Electronic commerce guarantees equal access

Content is available in local languages, and image-based search options allow users to upload an image and get recommendations for similar products. This growth is being accelerated by the emergence of a tech-savvy generation from the deeper regions, which has narrowed the gap with their metropolitan counterparts in recent years, Garg said. In these regions, people continue to embrace e-commerce in a positive way because it ensures every customer has equal access to a level playing field. Fashion is a category that is really reaping the benefits of this evolution. Meanwhile, we have seen increased penetration and coverage of online shopping in Tier 2 and 3 markets with over 80% of our new buyers in these markets, an Amazon India spokesperson said in a statement. press release sent by email. According to a report by Flipkart and Bain & Co. in June, India’s online retail market is expected to grow 30% annually and climb to $ 100-120 billion by 2025, from $ 30 billion currently. . Fashion and grocery will be the main drivers of this growth, said Ayyappan Rajagopal, chief business officer at Myntra, a fashion e-commerce company acquired by Flipkart in 2014. “For most people, introduction to commerce electronics is done through fashion, with nearly 40% of consumers first buying online being fashion. ” According to the Flipkart / Bain report, people in almost 97% of India’s PIN areas have ordered at least one fashion product in the past year, compared to 46% who have purchased home appliances. Executives of e-commerce companies said the number of fashion orders since then has increased dramatically as more Indians shop online and stay largely away from malls and high streets for decades. months during the pandemic.







