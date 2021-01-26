Bulls lose to Celtics in familiar ways, leaving another bad taste

The chef has been moved out of the kitchen.

The sous-chef and two former masters were all dismissed.

But maybe it’s time to say, you know what? This food is just plain bad.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan isn’t about to do that to his players. Even in the wake of the 119-103 loss to the Celtics on Monday, in which turnovers were rampant and the physicality displayed by the home side once again sluggish.

I thought we were reckless in a lot of cases, Donovan said of another night of spitting. Give [Boston] credit in some cases in terms of turnover, but I think, again, that’s a trend with us. I shouldn’t say all the games, but definitely quite a few games, his 18 turnovers. That’s pretty much what we do per game. They just weren’t going to win doing this. Sometimes we don’t give ourselves a chance when we do this. You play against a good team. It’s hard to give a team 35 points, 34 turnover points.

It’s also difficult when the starting unit is absent again at the start of the match, allowing a visiting team to feel very comfortable on offense and get to their places.

It happened on Saturday against the Lakers, and again against the Celtics (10-6), as four of the Bulls’ five starters finished minus-20 or worse in the plus / minus category and had moments of low energy. right out of the door.

We just need to change the mentality, forward Lauri Markkanen said of her starting unit’s latest performance. I think we worked hard on the streets [at the Advocate Center] and I think we have to keep doing that and bring that here. I think it’s a state of mind, just being harder on both sides of the floor. Cut to the edge, stuff like that. Take better care of the ball. Obviously on defense, be more physical with them when they are doing their job. I think it’s a question of mentality and we have to start doing it now. Not a month from now. We need to start solving this problem now.

But where to start?

Zach LaVine scored well, finishing with 30 points on an 11 for 19 shot, but his six turnovers were hard to ignore. Then there’s starting point guard Coby White, who scored five points and got an assist. A.

The Bulls bench did what it did in most losses this season, tried to throw life jackets in the direction of the starters, but even their valiant effort was not going to dig into the hole created by the first unit.

Yes, we really want them to play on the same chord, but the first unit and the second unit are two completely different units, said veteran backup Thad Young. It’s a group of veterans coming off the bench who understand how to play with a lot of experience, a lot of playoff experience in that group, and the first unit doesn’t. We just taught these guys along the way and tried to get them up to speed on how we have to play and how this group should play until they get there to get us wins.

The good news is that the Bulls won’t be playing until Saturday, so they’ll have plenty of practice time to work on their issues. Turnover should be at the top of the list.

I think it’s mental lapses, White said. Don’t stay focused. Just don’t stay mentally strong. When we have one, we have them over and over.