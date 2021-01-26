Cam Newton discusses changing style and fashion in new interview – Hollywood Life

You won’t see Cam Newton shopping for the latest Versace or Ralph Lauren menswear. Instead, the fashion vanguard QB is taking a bold and unexpected approach to dressing in 2021!

Cam Newton adopts a new fashion philosophy in 2021. The 31-year-old NFL star quarterback, known for his colorful and extravagant outfits and accessories off the field, is putting off his love for designer sons to get back on track question creatively. In the New Year, Cam’s goal is not to spend a dime on expensive designer clothes to see if he can meet the challenge of recycling the clothes he already has. While this may seem trivial to some, it’s the real thing for Cam, who is arguably the best dressed player in the NFL. For years, his intricate outfits and loud looks have helped him carve his own way in the world of menswear. Now thanks to his Meshika hats and three-piece suits (sometimes just for the mall) have made Cam one of the most sought-after figures in fashion.

“Honestly, I’m not saying that just for the benefits or the fame, I’m going to need Downy more than ever this year because one of my New Years resolutions is not to shop for high fashion clothes, this ‘is shoes, clothes – everything, “Cam, who stars in a new commercial for Downy’s DEFY Damage conditioning beads, says HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview. “All year round, I try to recycle all the clothes to give them a new look, because I’m known to wear clothes just once or twice so that’s it, and I’ve been doing it for years. It’s going to be the challenge for me… but I think it’s going to be an interesting challenge that I can’t wait to take on.

One thing is for sure when it comes to Cam and Fashion, he has an endless passion for whatever he wears. “My love and passion for fashion runs deep, a long line of just loving the ability to put things together, to show your creativity without even having to open your mouth,” he said, adding: “ It’s just a form of expression. “

As for the looks that turn Cam’s head – some of which include a babushka, brooch, feathered hats and paint-splattered sneakers – this isn’t a facade. “A lot of times people on social media will say they only see me in disguise. But, it’s very important for me to maintain this, I don’t mean this image, but the people who know me know that I dress every day. It’s just a mentality, ”Cam explained, noting,“ It was instilled in me at such a young age. If I see you at the farmer’s market or mall or whatever, it’s just a lifestyle for me and I just want to make sure I always challenge the pendulum of creativity.

This avant-garde mentality of Cam was actually passed down from his father, Cecil Newton Sr. “I grew up in a Pentecostal church where we couldn’t – even the Bible says, ‘Come as you are’ – but it’s kind of a very open statement. But for me, having grown up in a three-parent house with my mother, father and grandmother, they wouldn’t allow us to go to church in any way, ”he recalls. “So we had to iron our clothes and prepare them. When we woke up on Sunday morning, we already had our chosen outfits, our shirts pressed, our pants pressed, our ties and everything. And that stuck with me throughout my adult life.

For Cam, he’s not in the fashion business to please anyone but himself. “Throughout the process of creating or putting together different outfits, it might sound bad to some people, it might sound creative to others, but for me it’s not an endorsement for others to say “Yes or no” to an outfit, ”he said. “It’s just at my discretion to say, ‘You know what? I didn’t like what it felt like. I don’t like the way you know the pants fall off. I didn’t like the way the cufflinks were rolled up, ”he explained. “I’m more of a detailed dresser than the overall look of the whole look.”

Cam uses much of this offseason to focus on the creative challenge of fashion and everything he does. “From recycling clothes, to taking the initiative to take fashion more seriously, or to potential collaborations with different companies – I just want to know the ins and outs of the creative process. Whether it’s an exotic brand or a sportswear brand it doesn’t matter, I just want to be part of a process, ”he said. “It’s another initiative I’m working on this offseason, to see how I can learn more, so when I’m no longer able to play the football that has taken me so far in life, I still want to be put the challenge. whatever I decide to do pushing the creative goal. “

One way for Cam to push the creative goal is to use its Meshika line of hats, which is releasing its first collection of hats in February. “We’re paying a little tribute to Black History Month,” Cam said, explaining that while the country has struggled with a lot of “turmoil” in recent years, there has also been a surplus of “unity”. “The peaceful protests, the march – whether you’re in the big city of Houston, Los Angeles, or Atlanta, there has been a lot of unity,” he said. “I just want to make our first collection as a brand to be awarded for Black History Month, and I’m very excited about it.”

Cam is also excited to be working with Downy to help promote the brand’s new DEFY Damaging Condition Beads. “Downy is the best, obviously, and they’re Downy DEFY is something that has been useful for my daily lifestyle, from the clothes I buy for myself, the clothes I buy for my kids, to the clothes which I buy for my whole household because it protects clothes from stretch, fade and even down, ”he said.

“[Downy DEFY] has this aesthetic that it keeps clothes in this newer condition longer than expected. For me, I’m able to wear different shirts, pants and outfits in different ways, but also keep the same new aesthetic for the whole outfit.