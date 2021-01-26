Bachelorette Juliette Herrera sparkles in a bronze sequin dress for her birthday party

She may have failed to find love during Locky Gilbert’s season of The Bachelor.

But this weekend, Juliette Herrera looked anything but heartbroken when she was spotted celebrating her 35th birthday in Sydney.

The former stylist turned reality star turned heads when she arrived at the popular Matteo Double Bay hotspot for an evening of celebrations in a tan dress.

Celebrations: Bachelor Juliette Herrera [pictured] sparkled in a bronze sequined dress as she arrived at Matteo Double Bay for her 35th birthday on Saturday

Juliette wore her raven locks, and looked glamorous for the occasion with a face full of makeup.

She styled her look with a Louis Vuitton handbag and sheer heels.

She was joined by her family and close friends, which included Emma Roche and Dasha Gaivoronski.

The sighting comes after Locky revealed he still had a soft spot for the stylist.

Uploading a video to his Instagram, he wrote: ‘This chick should be one of the truest, craziest, most genuine girls I’ve ever met. Please never change ”.

The dedication might surprise fans of the couple, considering how brutally Locky cast Juliette as she competed for her affections on The Bachelor last year.

Company: She was joined by family and close friends, including Emma Roche and Dasha Gaivoronski. Pictured with her mother on the left

The stylist criticized Locky for ignoring other men’s ‘DMs’ because she was running away for him – only to be dumped moments later.

Right before being sent home, Juliette confronted Locky about not having had a single date with him.

But before he had a chance to explain, she embarked on a laudable rant that she was ignoring Instagram direct messages for him.

“I sent you a message and tried to contact you,” Juliette said.

“I thought, does he know that in my DMs, I don’t answer some people in LA?” I could talk to the stars and rappers at TikTok. But I ignore them for you. As the producer of Young Thug and The Chainsmokers.

“I don’t know who it is,” Locky said.

The scene then ended abruptly for Juliette leaving the mansion in a limousine.

“I think it was the right thing to send Juliette home. I mean, I don’t think she’s the right fit for me, ” Locky said afterward.