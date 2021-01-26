Fashion
The best glasses for men in 2021
If you’re looking for an accessory that instantly makes you look smarter, more sophisticated, and even stylish, look no further than a sturdy pair of glasses. Whether you channel an unsuspecting dashing Clark Kent or a more eccentric Harry Styles, optical glasses have the sartorial power to affect both the way you see the world and the way the world sees you. We’ve seen eyewear from eyewear institutions like Ray-Ban, Persol, and Moscot, all the way to big fashion designers like Tom Ford and Gucci.
No need for traditional optical frames? As our daily lives shift to a predominantly digital interface, blue light blocking glasses are on the rise. The main thing to remember: more screen time, more pressure on your eyes. Your ophthalmologist may suggest investing in a pair to improve eye comfort and better sleep.
If this is your first time buying glasses, stick with an authentic, proven brand and classic style that you feel confident in. We’ve selected four universally flattering shapes (wayfarer, round, round, and square) that are sure to boost your vision and personal style play.
Traveler
As far as readers are concerned, the wayfarer shape was introduced by Ray-Ban in 1956 and has been a timeless classic ever since.
Ray-Ban Optical Glasses RB5375
Ray-Bans frames show that while icons are often imitated, nothing beats the original.
Warby Parker Chamberlain
Warby Parker offers a modern version with a solid deck and a modern translucent finish.
Oliver Peoples Ryce optical glasses
Another California classic, optical label Oliver Peoples makes one of the perfect travelers we’ve seen.
Tom Ford – 55mm Blue Anti-Light Square Glasses
Coming from the man who wrote the rules on style, the timeless Tom Fords glasses feature the brand’s unmistakable temple design.
Round
The sophisticated shade of rounded frames sits in the middle of the spectrum between perfectly circular and square shapes.
Persol PO3092V eyeglasses
Expecting nothing less from an eyewear institution, the perfectly rounded Persols frames featuring the brand’s signature arrow and Meflecto pressure reducing technology are a masterpiece.
Quay Eyewear Evasive 54mm blue light blocking glasses
Quays Blue Light Blocking Clubmasters offer protection and style at an affordable price.
Illesteva Saratoga optical glasses in mercury
New York-based Illestevas Saratoga frames are easy and extremely well made with a square frame, rounded edges and a modern translucent gray finish.
Izipizi #A
French eyewear manufacturer Izipizi makes stylish lenses in a range of colors and finishes.
Aviator
Originally designed for pilots, aviator frames have since become a staple in eyewear.
Ahlem Cairo Navigator Frames
Handcrafted in France and electrodes in 22 karat gold, Ahlems navigators are the luxury frames par excellence.
AX Armani Exchange Az1029 Metal Aviator Eyeglass Frames
Armani Exchanges matte metal frames are stylish while being light on your face and wallet.
Izipizi #K reading glasses
We love the subtle navy blue and rubberized finish of the Izipikis aviator readers.
Quay Australia Poster Boy 56mm mini optical glasses
Vintage-inspired optics from Quay Australia offer a shiny gold finish for those seeking a less subtle style.
Circle
Today’s fashionable circular glasses were first made famous by designers of taste like John Lennon and Steve Jobs.
Timo Weiland for Zenni Laze glasses
Known for its excellent craftsmanship, the Timo Weilands collection for Zenni offers sophistication at an excellent price.
Moscot Petie glasses
Another eyewear institution, the subtlety chic Moscots glasses are designed by fifth generation Zack Moscot in New York and made from handcrafted Italian acetate.
Garrett Leight Wilson glasses
Garrett Leight’s Wilson eyewear embraces a laid-back ease rooted in the brand’s Californian DNA.
Ray-Ban Blue Light Blocking 51mm Round Eyeglasses
Ray-Bans round frames made in Italy are a universal way to communicate cool.
Square
The slightly oversized vintage-inspired frames give off an intellectual and eccentric vibe that will allow you to channel your Harry Styles, A $ AP Rocky or Jeff Goldblum interior.
Gucci GG0469O
Famous for their newly maximalist approach, Guccis is at the forefront of unconventional cool.
Bottega Veneta Square Frame Optical Glasses
Bottega Veneta has become one of the brands to watch out for, and these weighty optics are no exception.
Persol PO3246V eyeglasses
Blending the brand’s traditional acetate with a modern metal temple, the high-quality Persols frames are a testament to the brand’s resilience over time.
The Just Picture Victorian Bae Book Club
These exaggerated frames from The Book Club are made with recyclable, BPA-free plastic and the brand’s signature blue light lens technology.
