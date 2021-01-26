Fashion guide for men and women inspired by the tricolor





The celebrations of the 72nd Indian Republic Day are grandiose in the capital as a parade of several cadres of the three defense forces is organized at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The same is followed by colorful paintings and folk dances from each state, representing their local culture. While for most of us it’s a day off to spend with family and watch patriotic movies, many also celebrate with friends, family and colleagues. With the theme of the dress up being Republic Day, it needs a quick fashion guide and tips for all of you. The tricolor is the highlight of the day in all types of clothing. Whether you go for cotton, linen or any other fabric, wearing the three colors saffron, white and green looks appropriate. However, make sure you don’t go overboard to look like you’re carrying the flag itself! Here are some well-researched tips for men and women to save you time and effort: For women Saree This is a day for wearing traditional dresses, so saree is surely at the top of the list for women. If you have all three colors in a saree it may look like the flag and may not go well. So instead of wearing the old one, try pairing a solid green saree with a white blouse and saffron colored stole. Accessorize well with simple neck jewelry or a bracelet. Costume Another traditional option is to choose a white costume with saffron and green tie-die dupatta. Wear it with as few accessories as possible because it’s already the complete look. Dress For those who like to go fashionable, wear a dress with any two colors: saffron, white and green. The third color can be your accessories. For example, choose a dress with saffron and green patterns and pair it with a white handbag. For men Traditional Clothing Kurtas and jackets are all the rage in traditional men’s clothing. Pair a white kurta-pajama with a jacket with saffron and green patterns. Casuals For those who prefer western clothing, pair a saffron shirt with white pants and let green be the clutch.

