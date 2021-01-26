



Fantastic plastic fashion published: Jan 26, 2021 at 4:00 AM

Photos courtesy of Indorama Ventures Each year, Indorama Ventures collects used PET plastic bottles for its recycling process. They are transformed into tonnes of recycled plastic pellets and synthetic fibers for the production of packaging and clothing. The leading producer of petrochemicals annually hosts the “RECO Young Designer Competition”, which aims to raise awareness on how waste PET and polyester can be used to create inspiring designs in sustainable fashion culture. The competition always brings surprises as the clothes are ingeniously created with fabric made from recycled PET bottles as well as various other recycled materials. Shortlisted candidates participate in eco-design workshops that equip them with skills and knowledge for practical execution. The selected finalists then apply what they have learned to produce an upcycled design collection. Indorama Ventures recently announced the finalists for the RECO Young Designer 2020 competition on the theme “Revive: Start From The Street”, which reinforces how waste can be creatively transformed into practical designs for use in everyday life. The 11 finalists include Worameth Monthanom and Thanakorn Srithong, a student at Silpakorn University, who view their work as a work of art featuring a garbage print, a polyester fabric derived from recycled PET bottles and embroidery made from from used x-ray films. Used seat belts and car seat covers as well as materials made from PET bottles are used in eclectic designs by Bangkok University student Sarin Saowapakprayun, who was inspired by the kimonos used in nogaku – a form of traditional Japanese dance theater. Sorawuth Pokang previously worked with used photographic films to play with light and shadow by adapting visual techniques to create ready-to-wear outfits. For this competition, he gained experience in using fabrics made from recycled PET bottles.

