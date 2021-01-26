SC berates DC for a bad dressing





LAHORE: A senior Supreme Court judge on Monday rebuked the Lahore deputy commissioner for not dressing properly when he appeared in court. A bench of three judges comprising Judge Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Judge Aminuddin Khan heard an appeal, at the Lahore Registry, against a notification from the Deputy Commissioner, banning the sale of gasoline to bikers without a helmet. Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik appeared before the bench. He was wearing a pair of Peshawari Chappal and Kameez Shalwar. Judge Malik berated the DC for appearing in court in informal attire and summoned Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik on short notice. Malik appeared in court and assured judges that officials would be urged to strictly adhere to the dress code during court appearances. He said that a formal notification would be issued to this effect. The Deputy Commissioner also issued an unconditional apology, which the bench admitted. Judge Malik noted that the court does not want to hurt anyone but wants to remind officers of their responsibility. The judge said there is no dress code law for public servants, but their attire must be reasonable when appearing in court. The bench adjourned the hearing for further arguments and asked for a government response under the law that prohibited gas stations from selling gasoline to bikers not wearing helmets. The bench put another question to the government about whether a biker not wearing a helmet could also be denied the sale of other necessary items like medicine and food.







