Men’s clothing has an emotional moment





Anyone recovering might tell you that when dealing with negative emotions, food, alcohol, or drug addiction, there is a familiar and handy acronym called HALT. Letters represent a set of trigger feelings that are manageable if you can just go through and meet an inventory of basic human needs. A year after the start of the pandemic, the whole world could probably use some form of HALT, including designers tasked with producing a vision of a future whose form is indistinguishable. So, it was fascinating to learn from several of them how they had coped with the long months of isolation of being, in one form or another, hungry, angry, alone or tired. Rick Owens spent what he called this very, very dark time at his home in Paris contemplating male aggression, mostly his own. Paul Smith spent 18 weeks alone in a memorabilia-cluttered office at his London headquarters, where normally many people are employed, pondering the mods, rockers, hippies, shifting fashions and the tumultuous events he has been in. witness for five decades in fashion. . Vronique Nichanian, designer of Herms menswear, found herself using the therapeutic powers of color to stabilize it through the jagged rhythms of serial locks.

Grounded after years of relentless travel around the world, Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s menswear designer, turned his consciousness inward to compose a sort of autobiographical anchor mixtape spliced ​​from the varied pieces of ‘an identity with several hyphens.

Jonathan Anderson, commuting on the Eurostar between London and Paris to produce two separate collections, one for his own label, JW Anderson, and another for Loewe, handled the stress of constant Covid-19 testing and risky travel thinking about root vegetables, crafts and George. Ohr, the visionary American ceramicist known as Mad Potter of Biloxi. And they all turned. What emerged from a week of collections experimented largely with video (although, as he did last season, Mr. Anderson got ahead of anything digital by producing fantastically conceptualized analog books) was a powerful sense of beehive spirit, of creative people as unique as possible imagined unified by a belief in the power to do. Of course, there were the usual narrative vanities, designer references, and quotes that can often seem pulled from a cultural bag (most absurd, perhaps, at Louis Vuitton, where the theme of M’s sixth collection Abloh was Tourist vs Purist and the show’s title was Ebonics). What stood out, however, was not the predictable moodboard cockamamie but iconic imagery. At Mr. Ablohs Vuitton’s runway show, for example, there was the indelible vision of a model dressed as an intergalactic cowpoke in a vividly patterned quilted skirt suit adorned with a large fabric rose. On his head was a 10 gallon hat so wide it would make the average Stetson look like a beanie. With his feet shod in embroidered steel-toed boots, he had a silver logo padded suitcase next to him that made you want to immediately book a ticket to anywhere just for the sake of rolling it through an airport.

At the JW Anderson collection, delivered as a series of posters photographed by Juergen Teller, Mr. Andersons continuing his explorations of form, proportion, texture and craftsmanship merged in the image of a pale hungry dressed in trousers whose widely rimmed legs gave him a resemblance. to a Watteau jester reimagined by Braque. Covering the top half of the mannequin was a shaggy vest of brightly tinted sheepskin; circling her feet was a pair of rounded toe loafers adorned with the Brobdingnagian buckles that Mr. Anderson calls shoe jewelry. I love the idea of ​​humor in clothes, Mr Anderson said on a Zoom call, referring to the halved peaches he had printed on T-shirts and the bulbous cloth radishes that ‘he had stamped on sweaters and hoodies. Of the crochet veggies rolled out throughout the collection, he said: I’ve spent much of the last year thinking about the people who make and do.

While the intense, almost meditative rest that comes from repeating familiar gestures is not lost on those who have knitted, sewn, or baked their way through the pandemic, it is not something that is automatically associated with such an ostensibly harsh creator. Rick Owens. Yet at various points in Mr. Owenss’ show filmed outside a fascist-era war memorial on the Lido near Venice, where he spends his summers, the masked creator can be seen walking around arranging and rearranging the models’ clothes before they step out with an intensity of focus that takes the eye away from everything that is going on. There is not much in the gestures of designers to suggest anything resembling male aggression. If anything, they seem motherly.

In all likelihood, it’s the softness under the frizzy, zipped leather bodysuits; quilted and hooded cashmere shells; the cropped overcoats and cowhide platform boots made with the hairy side facing out that gives Mr. Owens’ ideas their tensile strength. He can create clothes that can scare you with their Sweeney Todd aura or the appearance of flared anatomies. But there’s usually just enough flesh revealed to remind you of just how much nature has gone wrong in evolving the human body as soft, furless, and more vulnerable than we like to think.

The indomitable sun serves as a form of armor for Vronique Nichanian and Paul Smith, two seasoned designers through years of surviving in a company that does the short work of anyone lacking tough skin. Optimism is what every designer has been talking about on the phone before their collections were shown last week, used as a strategy. I wanted to look beyond the moment and anticipate the spirit of the sequel, Ms. Nichanian of Herms said, invoking such a moment with vivid colors that to her symbolize hope. Reunited for a second time with director Cyril Teste, Ms. Nichanian staged a live performance version in certain anterooms and around an interior staircase of the Mobilier National, a state-owned furniture warehouse on the outskirts from Paris.

Although a screen format divided into sections provided multiple angles from which to view clothing, this was hardly necessary. It is always clear in advance that anything Ms. Nichanian produces will have a restraint that it takes a steady hand to deliver it, and that even when the material is as stilted or as professional as the harness-stitched parkas, the jackets piping and the raised work clothes she showed. This time around, it’s probably not a bad thing in a house where the watchword is continuity, not experimentation.

Paul Smith, too, has drawn on the experiences accumulated over more than half a century at the company to come up with a collection that artfully fused elements from his own back pages, including costumes that could have been designed for the Kray twins, mohair knits, high waist mod pants, plaid work coats and dusterswell suited to the post world. He explained his process with a common sensual perspective that echoed the wisdom of HALT I was here in my office alone, the designer said by phone from London. And I was like, well, I don’t go to museums or travel, but I have all these things around me in this room full of bikes and books and things that I have accumulated over the years. years. Sooner or later we will be freed into the world again, he concluded. After doing an emotional check-in, he decided there were worse ways to cope than to delve into memories of landscapes familiar until then.

