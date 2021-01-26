Atlanta Apparel: Must-See Fashion Brands Featured This February





Did you hear the word? Atlanta Clothing is back for another market, which will start on February 2. We’ve been busy getting the scoop on What to expect and the main fashion trends to watch. Now is the time to highlight some of the more interesting brands to know. Pens and paper ready, folks! Anine Bing The vibe: Refined rock n’roll separates-meets-a laid-back LA aesthetic. [Showroom 9-W366A] Brodie Cashmere The ambiance: luxury cashmere brand designed in England and made in Mongolia. Think: lavish basics, including homewear sets and accessories. [Showroom 9-S347A] Chinese laundry The vibe: trend-oriented shoe brand since the 1970s. We’re swooning over their animal prints right now. These boots are made for walking ‘! [Booth 2-800] Loyal The vibe: Be like a famous beach girl on Instagram in these articles, created by two designers of Australian and Norwegian descent. The designer duo are channeling their respective roots with their new Bali home for a brand that merges island living with Scandinavian simplicity and easy, airy Australian bohemianism. [Showroom 9-N100A] French connection The vibe: A popular brand among city dwellers, this British transplant has been making waves in the United States for several years now. We love their outerwear, party pieces and versatile pieces. [Showroom 11-W123A] Gray state clothes The vibe: this sustainable and ethical women’s clothing brand is one to watch. Case in point: their seasonal and luxurious pieces like “reading dresses”, pretty cardis and versatile knit dresses. [Showroom 9-W125B] Julie Vos The vibe: New York-based designer Vos takes her love for travel, the energy of the city that never sleeps, and her passion for the arts to make them 24k gold-plated creations worthy of lust in beads and imported glass. They are showstoppers! [Booth 2-A09] Jean Hudson The vibe: If you’re wondering what’s trending in the denim world, look no further. Hudson aims to keep the classics fresh and interesting. We’re fed up with sweatshirts at this point, so we can’t wait to see what the specialty brand has to offer for the seasons to come. [Showroom 9-S341] LUV AJ The vibe: A scroll down the Instagram feed of Amanda Thomas’ Los Angeles-based jewelry line, it’s like a ‘who’s who’ of models and It Girls. Unsurprisingly, we fell in love with her coveted brand of jewelry, belts and body chains. [Showroom 9-S336] Nicole miller The vibe: One of our lifelong favorites, Miller has just grown into athletics and sportswear. Just when we need it most! We’re excited to see what new styles she’s working on for the coming season. Nice printed yoga pants = our WFH rotation right now. [Showroom 9-E110B] Shoshanna The vibe: Longtime celebrity favorite designer Shoshanna is always a staple for great second-hand clothes and dresses that make an impact, whatever dress codes 2021 will bring us. [Showroom 9-N101A] Velvet by Graham and Spencer The vibe: If the last year has meant anything to us, it’s that the perfect wardrobe hero should be both chic and comfy. Enter: Velvet by Graham and Spencer, raised staples for everyday living. * Add to cart *. [Showroom 9-W366A] White and Warren The vibe: From the makers of the popular Travel Wrap, all eyes are on cashmere brand White & Warren for all-weather essentials now that we seek comfort on a whole new level. [Showroom 9-S347A] Yumi Kim The atmosphere: Clothing obsessives will be weak for the creations of designer Kim Phan. As an avid traveler who is also a busy working mom, Phan’s printed floaty dresses are ready for anything and anything life could bring you. [Showroom 9-S115B] Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookandInstagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos