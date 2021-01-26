Joseph Abboud to host radio show on WABC – WWD





Step aside, cousin Brucie, there’s a new talk show host in town: Joseph Abboud. Starting February 6, the male designer will host a weekly radio show on 77 WABC radio in New York City. The hour-long show, titled “Threads,” will air at 5 pm and will cover fashion and lifestyle topics. Threads is the title of Abboud’s 2005 book on Life in the “High Stake World of Fashion”. “I have always listened to radio and am delighted that I can use the power of audio to bring stories and ideas about fashion and style to New Yorkers and the United States,” Abboud said. He characterized this new role as “another step in my career directive. I’ve always wanted to be a credible voice for fashion. The show will have three segments. The first will be Legends of Seventh Avenue, where Abboud will chat with some of the most well-known names in fashion. “It’s about knowing the person behind the brand,” he said, adding that he expects this behind-the-curtain glimpse to be “fun for laymen”. The second segment will be Ask Joe, where Abboud will answer listeners’ questions and share tips and tricks on dress style as well as landscaping and gardening, the latter being even more adopted by Abboud since the pandemic. “I see myself as a Rosetta Stone, being able to interpret things for ordinary guys,” he said. The final segment is Behind the Seams, where Abboud will share stories about his 30+ years in fashion. “I love the idea of ​​sharing stories and having conversations,” he says. “Joseph is indeed a rarity among design artists today,” said Chad Lopez, president of Red Apple Media and WABC radio. “He has succeeded in establishing an exceptional style, and his stories are rich and enlightening. The 77 WABC radio audience is looking for that kind of sophisticated perspective on our world, especially on weekends when they can take a break from the rigors of the week. The 50,000-watt AM station began broadcasting in 1921 and is now owned by Red Apple Media, a subsidiary of the Red Apple Group. In addition to Cousin Brucie, the station features programming from various media and political figures including Mark Levin, John Batchelor, Bill O’Reilly, Curtis Sliwa, Judge Jeanine Pirro, and others. It is also the seat of the round table on cats with John Catsimatidis. Abboud began his career at Louis, Boston and Polo Ralph Lauren before launching his eponymous brand in 1987. He sold the brand in 2000 for $ 65 million. Most recently, he was Creative Director at Tailored Brands Inc., which bought the Abboud brand in 2013. This brand was sold to WH Global last year and Abboud left the label.







