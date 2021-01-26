Alpine Eagles makes impressive debut | Secondary school

CONWAY The Kennett High Alpine teams started their season on a high note on the slopes of the King Pine Ski Area in East Madison on Friday. The KHS boys and girls won the top five individual standings in slalom and GS to win the three-school meet against hosts Kingswood and Moultonborough.
We had a phenomenal first day on the racetrack, said Laurel Zengilowski, head coach of the Eagles. We were fortunate to have done a lot of skiing this season, but training was limited due to the lack of snow. Our performance (Friday), however, you would never have known the kids hadn’t been at the gates for more than a few days. We had a great team performance with both groups winning most of the top 10s in both events which was great to see.
Kennett’s daughters took top honors with 788 points, followed by Kingswood, 743; and Moultonborough, 701.
The KHS boys also had a perfect score of 788, followed by Kingswood, 756; and Moultonborough, 724.
In GS, Kennett’s boys took the first 8 places of the day with Cole Siefer posting the two fastest points (29.67 and 29.76) to win the race in 59.43. He was joined on the podium by his teammates Bobby Graustein and Reed Karnopp, second and third respectively in 1: 00.54 and 1: 00.94.
Fellow Eagle Parker Coleman was fourth in 1: 01.61, followed by Connor Wet, fifth, 1: 02.51; Henry Moneypenny, sixth, 1: 04.18; Ansel Barclay, seventh, 1: 05.62; Badyn Nault, eighth, 1: 06.08; Sean Morgan, 10th, 1: 06.54; and Sebastian Brochu, 20th, 1: 29.06.
In slalom, Siefer made it a real daily double, posting again the two fastest heats (26.08 and 25.76), winning the race by more than 6 seconds. Coleman was second overall in 58.29 and Karnopp swept Kennett off the podium, finishing third in 1: 01.85.
The other KHS graduates were Moneypenny, fourth, 1: 03.45; Barclay, fifth, 1: 08.42; Nault, sixth, 1: 08.55; and Morgan, eighth, 1: 17.77.
Graustein, third after the first run, did not complete his second run; West didn’t complete both rounds, while the second round Bridger Viger did not post a first time, but won the fifth fastest round.
For the boys, Cole Siefer, Parker Coleman and Reed Karnopp in the top 3 in the slalom, Zengilowski said. Eddie (Bradley, assistant coach) and I were particularly impressed with Parker and Reed’s skiing on Friday. Parker hasn’t raced competitively for almost 8 years and looked like he would never leave. A little more training for him could see him being a real contender in one of the state events alongside Bobby (Graustein). Reed too, who has always been reliable and a good finisher for us, must have really had a lucky charm or something today because he skied clean, consistent and fast for us.
She added: Eddie and I were so excited to see what they did, but really all of our runners. We really can’t thank them enough for all they are doing to follow COVID guidelines and make our ski season possible. Other than the post-end reminders to hide the backup, they’ve all been a dream to work with.
Girls, in GS, Ashley Garside clocked the fastest two points (30.76 and 30.50) to lead the hometown herd to victory in 1: 01.26. She was joined on the podium by Mackenzie Carr, second, 1: 01.65, and Skylar Sayers, third, 1: 03.12.
Fellow Eagle Morgan Carr was fourth in 1: 03.30, followed by Allie Hussey, fifth, 1: 04.34; Shannon Abrams, seventh, 1: 06.48; Amy Burton, ninth, 1: 07.29; Katherine Brooks, 12th, 1:11.01; Cassandra Irish, 1:11.50; Ceili Mahoney, 14th, 1:12.56; Grace Ward, 25th, 1:20.46; and Cassy Nigro, 26th, 1: 20.66.
Garside also had a real daily double by winning the slalom by more than 3 seconds in 46.36, completing the two fastest heats (28.30 and 28.06). Hussey was second in 1: 00.14, and Morgan Carr swept the podium in third, 1: 03.86.
Burton was fourth, 1: 04.01, followed by Addy Nelson, fifth, 1: 08.53; Abrams, ninth, 1: 14.61; Mahoney, 10th, 1: 19.86; Irish, 11th, 1:21.28; Nigro, 19th, 1: 34.46; and Ward, 21st, 1: 35.05.
Sayers, who did not complete his first run, was second fastest in the second run, while Brooks, who also didn’t complete his first run, was 12th in the second run.
The girls were led in the morning GS by Ashley Garside and senior captains Mackenzie Carr and Skyler Sayers for the girls, Zengilowski said. In the slalom, the girls in the lower class performed the best with Ashley Garside, Allie Hussey and Morgan Carr in the top three.
While the season started a little later than usual and there are a number of new safety protocols due to the coronavirus, the Eagles have made the most of every day in the mountains.
While we’re limited when it comes to who we ski against due to COVID, the reality is the kids have been great and accommodating with our shortened season, Zengilowski said. In reality we have 6-8 races plus the (Division II State Meet and this season we hope to have three races and the State Meet due to the late winter sports start date and other COVID related factors . Eddie and I couldn’t ” Be more proud of this group as they overcome the adversity of our COVID season, adhere to protocols and seek to make the most of them.
The Eagles hope to return to racing this Thursday.
Our next race is at Cranmore, if the luck is right, said Coach Z. We tried a lot to take it one day at a time and be thankful for the season we have had. We will ski against Gorham, Moultonboro and Kingswood before skiing against Plymouth at home on Thursday 4th February. That’s really all for our season ahead of the State Meetings in Cranmore and Crotched on February 9 and 10, respectively.