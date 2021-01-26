Fashion
Pauls Fine Clothing of Cheshire closes after more than 40 years in business
CHESHIRE Longtime customers return to Paul’s Fine Clothing to thank owner Paul Camerato for nearly 42 years of expert advice and purchase their latest suits before retiring and closing the doors of his formal wear boutique for men.
It is a difficult decision. The support I get now I see a lot of people in the store doing me good. People have appreciated what we have done for them over the years, he said.
Although he does not yet have a closing deadline, Camerato plans to keep the store open until at least February and March, after which he looks forward to spending more time with his six grandchildren and travel.
It’s a sad time, but yet I’m excited to have six grandchildren, I’m spending more time with them, he says.
He has considered retiring a few times before, but the joy he gets in seeing all the clients who have become friends and being able to continue in his profession has kept him going. But as more offices embrace jeans over suits, as part of a trend away from formal clothing in many settings, business has declined and the coronavirus outbreak has reduced the number. of opportunities people have to pull their best clothes out of the closet.
In addition to transporting quality goods, Camerato said his company has developed such a loyal following by providing the best customer service possible, whether it is rushing orders in time for the next day’s events, or placing time with someone to find the perfect tie. And by nature of running a local clothing store, he often met his customers in church and in town and they gave him the satisfaction of opening their jackets to show the Paul’s Fine Clothing label sewn inside.
Family tradition
Camerato got his start in clothing working for his brothers’ store in Hamden, where he honed his retail skills until he decided to go out and open his own store in 1979. .
Pauls Fine Clothing was among the first businesses to open in The Watch Factory at 112 Elm St. and many customers visiting Camerato on Friday said they were part of a tradition handed down in their families for three generations. Speaking with customers on Friday, Camerato said he had heard so many kind words that he already regretted his decision.
Hamden resident David Parnoff recently purchased his son’s first adult costume from Pauls, continuing a tradition he inherited from his stepfather 30 years ago. Parnoff now wears Camerato suits every day that he goes to work as a lawyer.
We are sad that the tradition will end, he said.
Boris Karolicks has been coming to the store since moving to Cheshire around 20 years ago and has said the closure would be a big loss for the city.
It has a variety of all styles, from a very sleek style to a style you can use wherever you are at work, Karolicks said.
Good friend
After nearly 35 years buying all of his suits at Pauls Fine Clothing, Hamden resident Steve Walsh compared the Cameratos retirement to a good friend who was moving.
While he came to wish Camerato the best in retirement, Walsh was also tempted to explore one of the more flamboyant striped suits that Camerato was always pressuring to try on. As a color blind, Walsh has relied on Cameratos’ eye for color to select the tie that best matches the suit he’s considering.
You always get compliments on the suit and ties he puts together, and you’re always greeted with a smile when you walk in, Walsh said.
203-317-2317
Twitter: @leith_yessian
