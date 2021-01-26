Butler men put Hesston

EL DORADO Having finished the undercard impressively, Butler’s men’s basketball team now look to the gauntlet that is the Jayhawk Conference.

This glove begins next Saturday at Dodge City (1-0).

The Grizzlies (2-0) were missing their only returning player with an ankle injury on Saturday afternoon, but the new one faces a mix of transfers and methodically dismantled real freshmen visiting Hesston, 101 -37.

The Butlers’ performance was so dominant that it was never behind and was only tied once, at 2-2 in the opening minutes. Hesston just shot 20% for the game (12 of 61).

In this interesting mix of players, 6-foot-3 second-year transfer Noah Thomassson led five double-digit Grizzlies with a high of 19 points. Freshman DeeJuan Pruitt recorded Butlers first double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

It’s my second year here (at Butler), but in many ways it feels like a new year, coach Kyle Fisher said afterwards. We had full turnover on our roster and our guys are learning a new system one day at a time.

As satisfying as that performance was for the Grizzlies, Fisher tried to lower expectations as the league approached play. A seven-year assistant to Coffeyville’s Eternal Might before joining Butler last season, Fisher knows the diversity of leagues all too well.

The Jayhawk is the best conference in the country, Fisher said. There are good teams arriving every Wednesday and Saturday night. If you don’t play the way you want you will be beaten.

We have a resilient group. We have a group that is maybe even a little nefarious in what was going on with league play. We have shown improvement at a very rapid pace this month, but we had a week to prepare for one of the country’s most talented teams at Dodge City and then another of the country’s top teams at Hutchinson Fair after (at home February 3).

The butler defense created nightmares for the Larks (1-1). Pruitt and his teammates put their muscles on the boards for an impressive 57-27 rebound advantage. The Grizzlies have had six interceptions, half of the Hesstons total. Meanwhile, Butler has made just eight turnovers in the entire game, and no one has had more than two.

Thomasson (6-3, 200 pounds), who came to Butler from Houston Baptist, had 10 points in the first period. A lot of them were on driving layups, when he used his speed to get to the hoop much like a running back hits the hole in football.

It’s something we work on every day, he says. Just try to go downstairs and take pictures for the other guys. This is really what I try to do every day for my teammates.

Stifling defense is a fundamental part of the Butlers game, he said.

If we keep playing defense like we did (Saturday) I think we can really be a good team, said Thomasson. Defense is like the focal point of our system.

For his part, Pruitt (6-8, 210) plugged in the middle, and many of his points came on twists of missed shots from the Grizzlies.

I focus on dominating in the paint, to move my other teammates forward by getting bounce and getting blocks, he said.

Oh, and in the second half, it wasn’t too much. The Grizzlies, who shot 46% in the first half, had 22 of 32 shots in the second half (69%), dulling any hope of a comeback Hesston might have had. Butler beat the Larks, 58-18, in the period.

When Thomasson wasn’t making his way inside or Pruitt was not clearing the boards, Butler also flexed his perimeter muscle, hitting 12 three points in the game, losing 54% of their second half attempts.

Leading the blitz was another transfer-rookie duo. Sophomore Keyon Thomas, a transfer from Emporia State, had five of his six tries and had 15 points, and rookie Treylon Payne knocked down four of six for 14 points. Also in double digits, freshman Isaiah Williams with 10.

Transfers can play an important role in a program, as having already tasted the university experience can often lead to greater maturity. But Fisher said he loves all of his newcomers.

This year, the newcomers are all guys of high character, he said. I think it’s really important. We have a very strong and strong group.

With five players now in NCAA Division I schools and one in a Division II school, Fisher said finding the right players to replace them was crucial.

We have been fortunate to get transfers with very good quality freshmen, he said.