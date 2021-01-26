Women Politics and Fashion How Clothes Are Used to Send a Message

When Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in at the dedication ceremony on Jan.20, she made history not only as the first woman, black woman and South Asian-American woman elected to the post, but also as the first to take office oath wearing anything other than a suit and tie. Although secondary to his political achievements, the image of Harris in a bright purple coat of Christopher John Rogers color, symbolic of the unity between Democratic Blue and Republican Red and the designer, a black and queer Louisiana will be a staple of his legacy.

The same was true for his ensemble the night before the inauguration of a memorial for the more than 400,000 Americans who died as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic: Harris wore a camel coat by Kerby Jean-Raymond de Pyer Moss, a Haitian. -American designer who at the start of the pandemic converted his New York office in a donation center for personal protective equipment.

Far beyond mere fashion statements, Harris’ choices set the tone for those who end up following in his footsteps. “This is the beginning of the story of what women, fashion and politics mean and look like to the next generation,” says Lauren A. Rothman, Washington, DC-based image coach and founder of Author Style, at TZR. “We shape [it] for the girls out there. “

Rob Carr / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Unlike the First Ladies, for whom the United States has a long frame of reference, from Jackie Kennedy’s pillbox hats to Melania Trump’s skyscraper heels, elected women are still, in many cases, charting. new territories, including with what they carry. “The framework is still being developed to define what women in power look like in this country,” says Rothman.

With a record number of women serving in Congress (just over a quarter of all current members of the Senate and House of Representatives are women, according to Pew Research Center) and Vice President Harris as second in command, this moment has the potential to help create that framework. Already, we’ve seen how savvy many of these leaders are in using clothing and beauty to promote their political messages, and how much a tool like even a pair of Converse sneakers can be when worn. by a presidential candidate.

While women may not be able to rely on their male peers’ uniform of a black or navy suit to project an image of power, what they wear instead can tell a much more powerful story. Democratic women in Congress have created some of the most memorable visuals of the Trump presidency by wearing a “white suffragette” at the Joint speech 2017 at Congress and State of the Union 2019 a color chosen to honor the legacy of the voting rights movement and show solidarity with women across the country. Harris also chose a white pantsuit for his acceptance speech in November, bringing out his message of gratitude to all the women who paved the way for his success.

By aligning her ensemble to the themes of the speech, she tapped into another layer of communication that also allowed her to make a sneaky reference (via a knotted blouse) to the old-fashioned way. President trumps most infamous misogynist remark without having to say his name.

“Humans are very visual creatures,” says Sonya Gavankar, faculty member at The Campaign School at Yale University which teaches a session called “Dress to win. “”[Clothing] is a way of showing very quickly which team you’re on and showing which side you’re taking a stand without opening your mouth. Then we can go even further and we can make our case. Then we can tell our story, then we can speak the truth to power. “

Bettmann / Bettmann / Getty Images

Many of the pioneer women who came before Harris used fashion as a tool to attract attention in what was then an almost exclusively male domain. There was Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, and in 1972, the first woman to run for president, who wore bold geometric prints and cat eyeglasses to speak out against racism and the Vietnam War. At this year’s inauguration, Representative Barbara Hall (D.-Calif.) Wore a pearl necklace that once belonged to the late Congresswoman, Tweeter, “Because of Shirley Chisholm, I am. Because of Shirley Chisholm, Vice President Harris is.” Or Bella Abzug, who won a seat in 1970 with the campaign slogan “This Woman’s Place is in the House the House of Representatives”, and who has rarely been spotted without one of her distinctive broad-brimmed hats. Neither woman shied away from bright colors, even (or perhaps mostly) when faced with men in dark suits.

“You’ve really seen it from the start,” says Einav Rabinovitch-Fox, a historian specializing in the history of women and gender in the United States. “I think [female] politicians, because they enter this very masculine space and this very masculine world, they want to be there and claim their right to be there, while retaining their femininity. Today, she says, politicians like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- Calif.) Continue that tradition, expanding the vocabulary of Washington’s powerful wardrobe to include emerald sheath dresses and suits- fuchsia pants.

Most notable over the past year, however, has been Pelosi mask collection: Since she commissioned the masks on the House floor to fight the spread of the coronavirus, she has made it a point of honor to coordinate her masks with her outfits. Protective accessories printed with butterflies, flowers and arty brushstrokes, and often purchased from a local store called Donna Lewis were a little elegant, yes. But more than that, they were precise reminders of the repeated refusal of former presidents to take these public health measures seriously.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images News / Getty Images

In the still traditional Capitol Hill environment, even small gestures of personal style can make a statement. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made lipstick her signature, the shade a nod to her Puerto Rican roots and a campaign short cut to instantly feel closer, she said. Vogue in a “Beauty Secrets” video. “Being Latina is really our culture, where we come from. I’ll wear a red lip when I need a boost of confidence,” she said.

For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Candid discussions about black hair first on the Senegalese twists and braids she wore as her victory approached in 2018, then, last year, about living with alopecia resonated with women across the country. As she told The Root in January 2020, gaining new confidence in his baldness meant letting go of a lot of shame. “It’s a matter of self-agency. It’s a matter of power. It’s a matter of acceptance,” she said. Knowing this, her style choices of chunky earrings, jewel-colored blouses, a leather dress on the floor of the Chamber seem all the more impactful.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

The move away from playing it safe is progressive, in part because women have been told for so long that fashion and beauty are trivial interests. “We want to be respected for our spirits. So we think, well, we’re just going to dress in the most obvious way in the hopes of being recognized for our genius,” Gavankar says. “And I think now we see women who are much more comfortable voicing their opinion and being respected, so they dress in a way that helps tell their story.”

The more a politician is in the public eye, the more scrutiny his clothing choices will be, whether he is wearing a Ralph Lauren coat carefully selected by a stylist or a pair of mittens gifted by a supporter. The question then is what will they say while they have your attention?

“The scene creates an opportunity, and when you have that projector, you want to do all the right things with it that you can,” Rothman says. “Your clothes often mean so many messages, so why not point out one with strength and confidence? That’s what it really is.”