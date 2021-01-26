Canali, the Chinese brand 8ON8 collaborates on the fall 2021 capsule – WWD

Canali partners with emerging global brands to offer a new vision of men’s clothing.

For the first iteration of this project, the Italian clothing brand has partnered with 8ON8, a Shanghai-based brand founded in 1997 by Central Saint Martins menswear graduate Li Gong, on a capsule collection for the fall season. 2021.

“I have seen several collaborative projects, however, in the luxury sector, I feel that the potential and possibilities of Chinese designer strengths have yet to be fully explored,” said Canali President and CEO, Stefano Canali. “We have had this idea for a long time and now, with the accumulated knowledge about Li Gong and his designs, I am confident that his different approach will bring new ideas to the world of luxury menswear.

The capsule developed with Gong, which received the LVMH Grand Prix grant and which presented its fall and spring 2020 collections with catwalks at London Fashion Week, will include ready-to-wear, accessories and shoes.

“Beyond the different sartorial approaches of China and Italy, I see that there is a cultural commonality rooted in the way we anticipate the roles of clothing in men’s lifestyles,” said Gong. . “This capsule will reflect my personal perspective and my thinking on modern luxury men’s clothing and I am very happy that a brand as deep as Canali takes a Chinese perspective.

Last week, Canali unveiled its fall 2021 collection grouped into three different ranges, called Canali 1934, Exclusive and Black Edition.

China, where Canali operates 42 stores in 10 different cities, currently accounts for 20% of the Italian brand’s activities.

