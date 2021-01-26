Doja Cat brings back the Zoot costume with a little help from her halter top and trendy sandals





Doja Cat is bringing a comeback trend with a touch of new millennial flair. the Best friend musician took to Instagram last night to give it a business casual style, adding a modern twist to a zoot suit; the zoot suit rose to prominence in men’s fashion in the 1940s and is recognizable by its oversized fit, high waist bottoms and padded shoulder blazer. The silhouette has since become a featured model in both men’s and women’s clothing collections, favored by Gucci and Dunhill among other top brands. Learn more about Footwear News The Doja Cats version of the look comes from PrettyLittleThing, worn over a daring black halter top bralette, an unbuttoned white blouse and trendy sandals with a boast floppy hat. The 25-year-old singers’ square-toe mules featured smooth leather straps, flattering the foot with a secure peep-toe fit; the pair of singers, in particular, came posed on a sculpted heel that appeared to be over 4 inches tall. Square toe shoes returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and continued this year as one of the biggest trends for spring and summer. Whether it’s a classic boot, a flat zipper, or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalist silhouette fits into a ’90s-inspired fashion revitalization, as seen with boots from combat and thong-toed shoes, as well as pops of neon color throughout clothing and shoes. And now, design is set to remain one of the biggest trends as Spring 21 approaches. Doja Cat herself continued to remain a fan of the 1990s figure and even tapped a sparkling pair of Amina Muadid to top off her daring look at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The story continues As for Doja Cat herself, the raised heels match her typical taste and style. the Say So singer favors the daring for occasions on the red carpet, shaping everything from sheer Givenchy dresses to Bottega Venetaa pointy heels and custom designs by Georges Hobeika. Her resting outfit includes pieces just as stunning as the Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits. Most recently, Doja Cat teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles. Click on the gallery to see more stars like Rihanna and Katie Holmes who have mastered the trend of square toe shoes. Launch gallery: Celebrities wearing the square toe shoe trend in 2019 Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

