Casablancas Charaf Tajer launches a collection of women’s clothing

Her first foray into women’s fashion takes us on a trip to the casinos and racetracks of Monaco.

The polarizing nature of 2020 has divided the fashion world into two camps: those who see fashion as a function versus those who embrace its illustrious power of escape. Casablancas Charaf Tajer falls into the latter category, but not because of the pandemic. Since the brand’s launch in 2018, Parisian designer collections have taken us on a stimulating visual journey through the jungles of Hawaii, the cities of Morocco or the beaches of Brazileven, the name of Casablanca evokes a captured state of transition. in the 1942 film. Tajers’ Fall 21 collection (launched January 23) transported us to Monaco, where the creator found inspiration amid the feverish convergence of lovers, gamers, tycoons and pilots of race. In a move that the previous collections almost alluded to, Tajer decided to accompany its menswear with a female counterpart this season. The same concepts oscillate between men’s and women’s sets: a Harlequin diamond pattern, a precise cut and tropical prints, but Tajer explains that the Casablanca woman is stronger than the Casablanca man. Even when her clothes are rendered in soft, flowing fabrics, the figures are crisp, determined. What’s very important to me is giving aesthetically strength and power to a woman who doesn’t have to be childish, he says, putting words to a growing fashion movement that allows women to find power in femininity. We had the chance to catch up with Tajer before the collections debuted to get a feel for his approach to design. Unlike many of his counterparts, his experience extends to industries outside of fashion architecture in particular, which now greatly informs his designs. For me, design is the same thing, he explains. Everything is based on colors and proportions. Once you understand the colors and proportions, you can literally design anything. He invokes that same freedom in his refreshing take on his business, with more emphasis on creating what he desires rather than restoring what he thinks he’s selling. That said, it still managed to capture a snapshot of the zeitgeist as we dream of hot nights dancing on an island. Publicity

You have a more diverse background than most in fashion. When working in fields other than fashion, how does this affect design? For me the design is the same. Everything is based on colors and proportions. Once you understand the colors and proportions, you can literally design anything. Teen psychology can’t hurt either: Yeah, but it’s more for dealing with people I would say. Why did you start with menswear? I just wanted to do something that I haven’t seen in the market. I wanted these clothes, but I couldn’t find them, so I decided to create them for myself at first, then it becomes the brand. Something that drew you to menswear because it is less saturated than womenswear? I don’t think so. This kind of strategy does not interest me. There is competition in everything, but it was natural for me because in Pigalle we did men’s fashion, so it was natural. Publicity

Has the woman always been in the plan? It’s still a dream, but I didn’t know I could make it come true so soon. How would you describe the difference in design? You obviously work with two different organizations, but other than that, is it largely the same thing? For me, it’s basically the same as my approach to clothing is quite sensitive, what I imagine is what I do. I love to stick with what I believe in. My design process is really based on my projection and my ideas, so it’s basically the same process. But with women, it’s even more in the details than with men. Was there a strategy in your decision to show both at menswear week? For me, it’s natural. I want Casablanca women’s fashion to be supported by Casablanca men’s fashion to begin with. One day, if our brand grows, of course to have different shows, but that’s not essential because I like the idea of ​​having the couple. There has always been something very romantic in history. In this show it is important, Very important, to have the boy alongside the woman. Publicity

Who is the woman from Casablanca? The woman from Casablanca? She is stronger than the man from Casablanca. I was raised by strong women. They are therefore my greatest inspiration, more than just aesthetically. Of course, styles can change, colors can change, patterns can change, but what is very important is to give aesthetic strength and power to a woman who does not need to be childish. I think a woman can be very, very sexy and very feminine, but also very strong. This is the woman I imagine. So many of your collections are inspired by places. What attracts you to a place like a kind of muse? I think one of the most beautiful things the universe gives us on this planet is the ability to go and discover different places and different people. It’s my number one inspiration because I love the way humans and nature blend together. Travel is my number one in any collection. This one is inspired by Formula 1 in Monaco and casinos. This is another trip I took this year that I enjoyed because it is quite a unique place. I always mix a sport, a trip, an idea, an identity, but whether it is Brazil or Italy or Hawaii or this time Monaco, the brand’s DNA is still there. What do you think consumers want right now, or are you even concerned? I never think about what the customer wants. I always think about what I want, what I love, what my team wants, what story we want to tell. I don’t think it’s a good idea to go and check the data because every time you check the data it will change the next day, but the feelings don’t change. The feelings, the love stories, the trips, the laughter, the sadness, the beauty, all of this does not change. I think I understand why some people do it, but personally it’s not my way of working. This is not what I mean. I want to tell people stories, not take their money.