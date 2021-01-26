In the depths of the pandemic, a fashion designer turns into a film director





PARIS (Reuters) – French fashion designer Julien Fournie first learned how to wield a pair of scissors, then how to design a dress on an iPad. Now the global pandemic has forced him to acquire a new skill – as a filmmaker. Paris Haute Couture Week is normally a parade riot where the fashion crowd gathers in lavish venues. This year, COVID-19 means most live events are turned off. Instead, many designers have turned to video to showcase their collections for the week, which officially started on Monday and will run through January 28. Fournie, 45, who runs his own couture brand, spent three days shooting a 9-minute and 30-second film in his Paris studio, starring himself, some of his collaborators and three models. We designers have to reinvent ourselves endlessly, he said during a break from filming. You have to know how to sew, design, manage social networks. That meant switching to a new medium to showcase his collection was not a big step forward, he said. It’s an incredible opportunity in our time to be able to reinvent yourself during COVID, to be the director of your own destiny, to stage your own universe. The film features women dressed in goose feather outfits and multicolored organza fabric, evolving in a fantasy world with flavors of the Middle East. The majority of Fournies’ customers are from the Middle East. Due to the global pandemic, customers want less extravagant designs, as the gatherings where outfits will be worn these days are more modest and intimate, the designer said. Its staff also had to adapt. After a customer visits to try on an outfit, employees iron the dresses. The heat kills bacteria and viruses, said Lea Gelenan, an executive at Fournies. Writing by Christian Lowe; Edited by Jan Harvey

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos