Salma Hayek goes glamorous for taco Tuesday in a plunging floral dress that teases a peek at her voluptuous bosom





Salma Hayek brought some glamor to her Taco on Tuesday this week, dressing up in a chic dress to indulge in the tasty meal. The actress took to her Instagram today to share some snaps from the party that quickly captured the attention of her adoring fans. The 54-year-old shared three photos in the dazzling new addition to her diet in which she was seen standing above her stove and munching on delicious midweek treats. All the fixings for the meal – including the salsa, avocado, and lemon – rested on the counter next to her, which she proceeded to gather to prepare and eat another taco as the camera slid away. In the caption of the post, Salma noted that she had been in quarantine “too long” which caused her to get up for her dinner in a beautiful floral dress. The garment featured long sleeves that fell freely over her toned arms before buttoning tightly around her cuffs, as well as dramatic, puffed shoulders that gave the look a bit of edge. Its gorgeous pastel color scheme included pops of green, purple, and blue, making it perfectly on-trend for the coming spring. Taking the Like a boss The star’s take on the next level was her plunging v-neckline that teased a peek at her voluptuous cleavage, giving the ensemble a slightly seductive vibe. It also featured a smocked bodice that clung tightly to her chest, further accentuating her many assets before flowing into a puffy skirt over her hips and legs. Salma kept it simple, only using her wedding rings to add some bling to her stunning outfit. She also left her locks brown, styling them in a middle part and loose waves that fell to perfectly frame her striking features and natural beauty. Fans wasted no time showing their love for the triple-photo update, earning it over 129,000 likes in just 35 minutes after it went live. Hundreds of people also flocked to the comments section, where many praised Salma on her breathtaking beauty and choice of clothes. “Sounds good,” one person wrote. “One of the prettiest and sexiest around,” said another fan. “But that dress… where did it come from!” I need it ASAP, ”remarked a third follower. “I’ll get what she’s got,” a fourth admirer joked. Salma traded her glamorous look for swimsuits in another Instagram post this weekend. Taking it on her own on Sunday, the star turned the temperatures up as she showcased her phenomenal figure in a red swimsuit that hugged her curves in all the right ways.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos