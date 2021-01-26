What are the players wearing? – The New York Times





Video games entered mainstream culture decades ago, but these days gamers are more like celebrities, with millions of fans online. This means, among other things, that the days of gamers wearing oversized jorts and t-shirts are long gone. Athletes and esports streamers now dress with urban panache mixed with opulent sensibilities. The result is a blend of luxury brand cult, Korean streetwear, video game fantasy and Japanese kawaii culture. The big brands have noticed it. Tyler Blevins, the mega-popular video game streamer known as Ninja, signed an agreement with Adidas and released a limited run of night joggers, which sold out almost immediately. Gucci partnered with London esports team Fnatic for a $ 1,600 dive watch. Louis Vuitton associates with League of Legends, the most popular esport in the world, for a limited edition of capsules and shirts. And designer Jeff Staple, often credited with starting the collectible sneaker revolution, worked with the Overwatch League on a jerseys line. I think as streetwear increased so did the culture of gaming, Mr Staple said. Back in 2018 when the Overwatch League first contacted, that’s when the paths started to cross.

Gaming accessories are also a style. Gamers can be seen wearing large headphones with keyboards sticking out of their backpacks. HyperX creates a popular line of gaming headsets. Its ambassadors include frontman Post Malone, Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Street Fighter champion Daigo Umehara. For their fans, players flaunt a wide range of styles, from team hoodies to camouflage jackets to Pokmon cosplay. We spoke to three players about how they think about their appearance: an influencer, a professional player, and an amateur player. Imane Anys The 24-year-old Twitch streamer known as Pokimane has more than 7 million subscribers on the platform. Its style combines comfort, pretty spectacle and streetwear.

I see a lot of streamers and esports athletes dyeing their hair in unnatural colors. Why? Whether it’s your hair or your accessories, it’s really part of your branding and, in essence, emblematic of who you are. So for example Ninja: it’s blue hair. For me it has become sort of a curly, wavy brown hair and wearing a helmet almost all the time.

When it comes to accessories, what do you like to wear while you broadcast? It’s more about what kind of accessories you don’t want to wear. For example, I’ve found that I don’t usually wear a lot of earrings or bracelets because the earrings really get in the way of your headphones and it can hurt. And the wristbands get in the way of your armrest on your gaming chair.

Streetwear is especially popular in gaming and esports circles. Why? It’s always something you feel comfortable in. You can dress it up somehow up or down. This aspect of comfort is really important when you are sitting for more than six hours on your computer chair. What brands of streetwear are you wearing right now? I love the Price. I’ve always really enjoyed a nice sporting hobby if you think of an Adidas or a Nike as some sort of streetwear. And one of my all-time favorite stores is called Maniere De Voir.

Is there pressure for women who stream to want to look cute, and does that go against the comfort? I don’t think any brand specifically targets clothing that is comfortable to sit in or walk around in athletics seems to be what everyone uses by default as there is no other option. . Adidas, Nike and especially Lululemon.

With Twitch having a largely male audience, is there more demand for sexier outfits? Does this conflict with your more modest appearance and how do you navigate it? I think there is a desire for both, to be honest. There are people who will ask you to wear more revealing clothes, but if you decide to do so, there are people who will comment on rude things. I have found it best to do what you want and what makes you feel comfortable. How has the pandemic affected your style? Initially, my forties didn’t have too much of an impact on my style since I have always worked from home. However, I recently started looking for the pieces I usually keep for special outings, and I wear them around the house just to spice things up and use them until it’s safe to go out again.

Thomas paparatto Known as ZooMaa, he is a professional Call of Duty League player for the New York Subliners, which is part of the Andbox esports organization, which houses a clothing design arm. Earlier this month, he announced he would be retiring from the competition due to persistent wrist pain, although he will continue to broadcast.

What are you wearing here? I was wearing part of my collection, which is the hoodie, and I just put on jeans and white shoes to go with it. Im a very simple guy when it comes to clothes. What was your goal with this collection? I just wanted something that looks good that anyone can wear outdoors, regardless of age. I wanted something that people could wear to school that didn’t scream at players. What do you mean by scream gamer? Like a team name maybe. Or like a bunch of sponsored jerseys, stuff like that. I wanted something more, like everyday clothes that people can wear to work, school or the office.

Is there something wrong with the clothes that scream at players? Absolutely not. It’s just, to me, that not everyone knows a lot about the game, so I just think having something more versatile that everyone can wear would be really cool. But obviously I’m a gamer, so have a bit of a game twist. What elements are built into the clothing for play purposes? Hand warmers are a great thing. So having a nice hooded pocket or nice pockets like this can keep your hands warm between matches. And why are hand warmers important? The rooms are always very cold. So having hand warmers on deck, just holding them between games keeps your hands nice and loose. You have a custom PlayStation 4 controller made by Scuf Gaming. Explain the importance of having a custom controller. It’s a matter of comfort. They do little things that help your game. They give you a really good grip on the controllers. Smart triggers and smart bumpers, which in my opinion is the most important thing. They’re just more responsive than a regular controller.

You grew up in Cranford, NJ, and now you represent the New York Subliners. How important is your image? It’s pretty important to me. I always want to represent the team I play for just because I’m proud of it. Have you changed your outlook on the pandemic? Not really, I just like to change my style depending on what’s hot and the season. Nathan Truong The 20-year-old and upcoming Twitch streamer from San Jose, Calif., Passes by Nate.

Explain your outfit with the camouflage jacket. I decided to take this jacket just because it’s something a little different but not too flashy. I tend not to wear a ton of printed color varieties, but I think camouflage is something that’s not really worn too much anymore. And what are these necklaces? One, a skull, and the other is a pendant of a lion. They add a bit of flair to whatever you wear and it adds a sense of personality to your outfit. I think one of them looks particularly like the logo of an esports team, Houston Outlaws. And then the rest of your ensemble? So, starting with the shoes, I’m wearing the Adidas Yeezy Boost Pirate Black. I think they stand out. Quite simple because they are all black, as well as the original cut Levis 501 men’s jeans.

You wear HyperX headphones and HyperX has endorsement deals with great athletes and gamers. Is that why you chose them?

I think HyperX makes a lot of audio devices with better quality and a bit more comfort, as well as a cleaner look. What about the keyboard you are using? The keyboard is a Ducky One 2 Mini. This is a 60% keyboard, which means it’s traditionally smaller than most keyboards with fewer keys, so the arrow keys are actually the I, J, K and L. I jumped on this hype train where the Tfue player was using this keyboard. I thought it was really cool.

As you grow your presence, you gain more influence. And with the weight comes more ownership of your personal image and your brand. How does fashion play a role in all of this? With influence, you have more people watching you, more people idolizing you. If you don’t have a fashion sense, you might be considered a nerd. But in a way, it changes the way people look at you, it makes them think you’re cool or not. How did your style change during the lockdown? Since my forties, I have opted for a much more comfortable look but with a skater aesthetic. I think the best thing about dressing this way is that it doesn’t have to be very expensive. Find clothes, with most places closed and mostly indoors most of the time, there is a lot of time to shop online.







