How Kimye Changed Fashion Forever

Reports of Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests’ impending divorce were suspended earlier this month, as the United States grappled with a deep political crisis (memes depicting an enraged Kris Jenner, whose carefully orchestrated plan for the revelation of the divorce had been undermined by MAGA insurgents on Capitol Hill, circulated wildly). According to new reports, the couple are currently suspending an official announcement, keeping details of their marriage breakdown for the next season finale of keeping up with the Kardashians (a surreal line if we ever wrote one), which won’t air until September. Either way, the couple who married in 2014 and share four children feel like they are living apart, which means the celebrity partnership that defines our time may soon end.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s union always represented something greater than the sum of its parts, a fact that both sides always seemed keenly aware of. Much like how Jay-Z and Beyonc’s romantic partnership doubled as a savvy branding exercise (it brought her prestige and credibility, she brought her mainstream appeal), Kim and Kanyes’ relationship was fortuitous and beneficial to both parties. In 2012, when the couple reunited, Kardashian was already one of the most famous women in the world, but still circulated on the fringes of the fashion industry, failing, in her tight-fitting vests and fur, to penetrate. its high walls. West, just after releasing his decade-long album, My beautiful dark twisted fantasy, was considered one of the most important recording artists in the world, but rap at the time did not have the mass cultural appeal it has today. Their love story West would have been in love with Kardashian for years was also an undeniable masterclass in the art of aligning the power of the stars.

Shortly after their meeting, West, a long-time disciple of the world of haute couture (he interned at Fendi in 2009), he took it upon himself to redesign her future woman’s style. Kim traded in her favorite ripped jeans and tight pencil skirts for tone-on-tone partings and a clean cut and the brand, certainly influenced by potential access to Westslowly, began to embrace her. Prior to 2011, the Kardashian sisters moved around Bryant Park, trying to get their picture taken at New York Fashion Week. In 2015, newly-married Kim was perched next to Anna Wintour to sit in the front row, with baby North West tucked in her lap.

The western sartorial intervention is undoubtedly what caught the eye of French fashion doyenne Carine Roitfeld, who was among the first big figures in the industry to support Kardashian, shooting her. for the cover of his biannual fashion volume CR Fashion Book in 2013. A year later, the Americans Vogue came knocking, and the resulting coverin which Kim and Kanye posed in the wedding attraction continues to be one of the most polarizing in magazine history. This blanket represented a fundamental shift in the relationship between pop culture and high fashion. A few years earlier, it would have been unimaginable that a reality TV star could grace the pages of a glossy fashion magazine. The future reign of the models of this generation, the sister of Kims Kendall Jenner, and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Former girlfriends Gigi and Bella Hadid probably would never have happened without the initial work put in place by Kardashian and West.

As Kim rose through the ranks of the fashion world, she took the rest of her family with her. Kendall became the highest paid top model of our time, gracing the runway for Chanel, Versace, Burberry and Fendi. The five sisters posed for a Calvin Klein campaign, Kourtney sat front row at Haider Ackermann and Balmain, and Kylie Jenner is a longtime friend and collaborator of Alexander Wangs. All the Kardashian sisters, bar Khlo graced the cover of Vogue, and famous Caitlin Jenner appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in a custom Versace bodice in 2015. Where once the notoriously exclusive fashion world watched the world of mass entertainment, he’s now accepted it with seemingly open arms.

The Kardashians’ arrival on the fashion scene also raised more important cultural questions. Kim has had her fair share of justified criticism for perpetuating unrealistic body standards, but there’s no denying that her supposedly curvy figure has drastically changed the beauty ideal of our generations. It certainly wasn’t the spearhead of our current body acceptance movement, but it did force the fashion world, obsessed with a certain type of slender, teenage androgynous type, to consider the allure of a different body type. Kim’s masterful mastery of paparazzi, no doubt learned from the years she spent watching Paris Hilton’s former best friend, has also had a sprawling effect on the fast-paced fashion industry. Kardashian quickly realized that appearing in a constant barrage of different outfits was key to staying relevant (even during a pandemic, she wore a rotation of custom designer looks, despite being confined to her home), the trickle down effect of these chameleonic transformations was enormous. Kardashian outfits are often copied and sold by super fast retailers in a few hours to wear them.

The impacts this hyper-manic consumption has had on the environment cannot be overstated. Retailers like Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, Nasty Gal and Boohoo (all die-hard followers of the Kardashian aesthetic) are contributing to a fashion industry that emits more carbon than international flights and maritime transport combined. Kims’ high fashion sparkle coincided with the super-fast fashion explosion, reaching out to millions of young women desperate to recreate the sex appeal-laden look of the whole family. It’s no surprise that the Kardashians have taken advantage of this influence in their own fashion businesses: Skims, the shaping clothing brand Kim Kardashian launched in 2019, is said to have sold over three million units while Good American, the brand. inclusive size denim Khlo Kardashian cropped with Emma Grede, sold for $ 1 million in shares within 24 hours of launch.

Equally important was Kanyes’ arrival on the fashion scene, marking a radical departure from the largely white and European faces that had dominated this world since its inception. While he wasn’t the first, nor the best black designer to feature in the New York Fashion Week calendar, Yeezy has become an undeniable cultural moment, taking the growing trend of ambitious streetwear and catapulting it into the world. mainstream fashion conversation. West’s work with Yeezy precipitated a sea change in culture, and it’s worth remembering that Beyoncs Ivy Park, Rihannas Fenty, and Drakes OVO all came in the years after Yeezy’s launch. The rise of Virgil Abloh, now creative director of men’s fashion at Louis Vuitton (the first black man to occupy this role in a luxury French fashion house) was undoubtedly reinforced by his relationship with West.

The Wests’ legacy is a domino effect that will continue to roll and change shape whether their marriage ends or not. This heritage is complicated and still difficult to fully understand. To call it simply “good” or “bad” would be to miss the point. What we do know is that Kim and Kanye will be to the 2010s what Britney and Justin were to the 90s and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were to the A-list couple that encapsulated a specific moment in our culture. This cultural moment will be remembered for a whole range of expensive sneakers, shapely buttocks, contouring and bike shorts, but also as the moment when rap exploded, when social media transformed the power dynamics of the city. society and where fashion has finally come to recognize the depths of its race problem. All in all, it seems like the good outweighs the bad, but maybe it will take a few more years of distance before we can see this moment clearly.