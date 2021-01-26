Fashion trends ‘and like that’: how a stylist would dress Carrie

Scroll down to see more images

And just like that, a new show and a slew of new trends are emerging! I guess the universe knew we needed a new fashion show to stuff us, so it generously graced us with a reboot of Gender and city. While we don’t know much about it yet, I have a feeling our next few years will be spent obsessing over the And just like that upcoming fashion trends, so I used my styling instinct to pull off pieces that I personally think Ms. Carrie Bradshaw would love today.

When Gender and city created over 23 years ago, I started casually watching it, capturing reruns while browsing channels in my early teens. Knowing absolutely nothing about the pressures of New York and not understanding most of the show’s key dynamics, little old me still understood one thing loud and clear: Carrie Bradshaw was he. Without knowing anything else, I knew Carrie was style, and I was hooked.

There were countless incredible style moments throughout the show, all coordinated by masterful Patricia Field. A lot of times I would pause the TV, run to my computer room and the brands and stores Google needed to figure out what the hell these women we were even talking about. This is how I came to the sad realization that, to my dismay, there was only one Barneys department store on the east coast, and it was not near my hometown in North Carolina.

What does the girl who already has everything in her closet want to wear?

Patricia field, costuming genius and inventor behind SATCThe iconic wardrobe moments gave me a fashion that I could appreciate even if I couldn’t afford the pieces. I cherished the Carries onscreen wardrobe like mine until I could have the real thing for me I lusted over John Gallianos’ journal dress, felt the rush that comes to own (and lose) Manolo Blahniks, and of course, I developed a deeper love. for Vivienne Westwood that I never thought possible.

Ever since I moved to New York five years ago and worked in the fashion world, I’ve found that girls are always up for a chat SATC character to which they relate the most (Personally, I’m a combination of Carrie and Charlotte). The show’s relevance continues to live on, so I’m delighted it returns via the reboot. Although Carries evolved in style throughout the series, although sometimes not the most practical, anyone else remembers his storage of cashmere sweaters in the oven? It inspired a whole generation of fashion obsessed people like me.

Since the series ended and the next two movies have come and gone, I’ve often wondered what Carrie would wear in the present. When we last left her, Bradshaw was already a force to be reckoned with in terms of success and style. Maybe now Carrie has signed a few more book deals and bought her first Birkin bags. In 2021, what does the girl who already has everything in her closet want to wear?

I’m very curious to see how Carrie handles the concept of dressing for her age while still loving non-traditional, statement-making fashion. I can certainly imagine an episode where Carrie is told that an outfit is too young for her, followed by her proving everyone wrong. In 2021 I see her in more personalized and colorful styles, but definitely do not a shorter heel height.

When the series airs, I hope to see Carrie continue to rock her own definitive style. In my opinion, she was often best when you could tell she was wearing an outfit because she really liked it, not just because it was fashionable. Below, check out some of the pieces that I personally love to wear to Carrie Bradshaw. And just like that

Bold faux fur

The one thing I don’t see wearing Carrie on reboot? Real fur. With so many fun and colorful options that don’t hurt our furry friends, I think Carrie probably won’t be wearing a mink this time around and will be leaning heavily into the world of faux fur, including fancy styles like this one. cute shrimp coat.

A tulle skirt

When I think of Carrie, I automatically think of tulle. The opening credits of SATC had Carrie running around town in a fluffy tulle skirt, and throughout the show we’ve had her in her favorite breezy fabric a few times. This Molly Goddard Tiered Tulle Moment feels right for 2021 Carrie.

The It shoe

Definitely wear one to keep the party going when it comes to push-ups. Yes, Shell still wears Manolos, but I can also see her swinging a pair of Amina Muaddi mules, especially with cut denim. Plus, I think it’s safe to say that any new designer with glittery and shiny feathered heels will give Carries feet pride of place in the new show as well. Exhibit A? This pink pair by Voyette.

A darling

Of all the things Carrie has sworn never to wear, a scrunchie is the one I think of the most. For years, I refused to wear one because of the iconic scene where Carrie explains to Jack Berger that no New Yorker would already being caught dead wearing one. In 2021, she is eating her words when Hrmes pulls out one too good to pass up.

Christopher john rogers

This structure Christopher John Rogers Dress was practically made for Carrie and a great night out with the girls. She’s always had her finger on the pulse for warm ready-to-wear, and the talented CJR is right about her bold taste.

Tech designer accessories

Carrie is all about staying up to date with trendy new accessories, and while she was quite anti-tech in the original series, I think some nice tech cases like this Fendi AirPods case would convert her once and for all.

A feathered dress

Feathers have been such a trend over the past few years, and Carrie would rock that sexy feather set not like the others! I can just imagine her throwing it on with a pair of Manolos, curls that fall off as she arrives at the bar to the cosmos with the girls.

New York inspired accessories

Not only can I imagine Carrie wearing this adorable bead bag by Susan Alexandra, I can totally see her wearing it while grabbing a hot dog in the park. So on the mark! It’s also quite small, so its unlikely shell will be able to hold a pack of cigarettes with her essentials, hopefully she’ll give up cigarettes by 2021, anyway.

Ganni

Ganni is for sure a brand of cool girls, and Carrie would absolutely be part of the clique, making their shirt part of her everyday style. I can absolutely see his pairing this simple blouse and its exaggerated collar with a pair of slightly faded denim for a little contrast.

The strawberry dress

Crafted and feminine dressings will not go beyond Mrs. Bradshaw, and never a lover of It Pieces and trendy items, will definitely throw order. The strawberry dress who took over TikTok a few months ago. Shell is probably wearing this tulle and sequin confection to play dress up for lunch at the Charlottes summer house.

SKIMS underwear

I’m so confident that SKIMS is going to make an appearance that I’m pretty willing to bet money on it. Trade your Hanes for it more chic underwear feels appropriate now that our daughter has moved into a penthouse apartment with Big.

Nod to the old one SATC Looks

Some of the most iconic fashion moments of the past 20 years have come from SATC, so I have a feeling that subtle signs of the past will be incorporated into the new looks, like that newspaper coat from New York-based designer Jennifer Diedrich, which reminds me of the John Gallianos Dior journal dress that Carrie helped cement into history.