As employees return to the office, men could finally ditch their suits and ties

The summer break is over, marking a return to the office. For some, that ends nearly a year of locked out work from home. Some analysts areto predictit could also mark a lasting change in the way we dress for success.

It is not the first time in Australian history that a return to “normal” life after periods of turmoil has prompted calls for more comfortable attire. For over a century, the quintessential men’s business dress has been at the heart of these debates.

What we dress speaks of our profession as much as it shapes the way we work: ablue or white collar, ashirtor a costume. The history of costume is also linked to ideas of masculinity, class, modernity and fashionable consumption.

Is it time for men to swap suits for something more relaxed?

The birth of the business suit

Young men moved away from the formal business attire of high hats and cropped frock coats with hems dropped to the knee around the 1870s. Instead, they wore “business fashion“, pairing patterned jackets, pants and sometimes vests with white shirts. Stylish ties and bowler hats complete the look.

A group of bank managers, stock and station agents dressed for work but not for the weather, circa 1900. (Queensland State Library)

By the turn of the century, three-piece suits cut from the same dark-colored woolen cloth were worn for work. These have become known as “business suits”. They strikingly resemble what we see businessmen wearing today, although our contemporaries no longer wear them with rigid, detachable necklaces or watch chains.

As business suits have become ubiquitous for street wear and office workers across Australia, men’s work wear has become more and more practical. Those who worked in the sun or in roles requiring movement undressed over shirts with their sleeves rolled up or over underwear.

Women working in offices or storeslight blousespaired with long dark skirts. The fascinating history of their transforming workwear deserves a separate piece.

Many men lamented that the suits and ties were hot and stuffy in comparison, especially during the summer months in Australia.

At the office via Collins Street in 1954. (Victoria State Library: Mark Strizic)

Rethinking men’s dress

Calls for a “dress reform” for men were launched at the start of the 20th century. Clothing reform movementswere not newback then, they weren’t limited to Australia or men’s clothing either.

But the war was a catalyst for change, when the reformers emphasized health and hygiene rather than traditional, heavy costumes and tight, tight collars. The aesthetic of the male dress nicknamed dull, austere and colorless toochallenged.

Join Virginie every weekend Subscribe to join Virginia Trioli every Saturday morning for the best ABC reads, analysis, and features. Read more

As men returned to Australia after World War I, commentators debated new ideas regarding color, comfort and clothing best suited to the Australian climate. Reformers advocated different cuts for men’s clothing or swapping out certain clothes: jackets with knitted sweaters, for example, or stiff collars against looser versions that freed up the neck to move.

But the men of the city remained hesitant. Going without jackets and ties was undoubtedly more comfortable, but unprofessional against the dress codes of the time. As a young city worker put it at the end of 1922, it made a man look “like he’s going to a picnic“.

When discussions around dress reform flourished in the aftermath of World War II, they responded to shortages as much as dressing for the heat. “Civvy suitsIssued to returning servicemen in 1943 were rare. These costumes were ridiculed and despised when they seemed cheap and poorly made, but woolen factories were being pushed to their limits and tailors struggled to keep up with demand.

In this vacuum, some men suggested that men adopt sportswear for their return to the office a more comfortable alternative that men deserve after long years of war and austerity. This form of sportswear refers to jackets and pants sold separately and worn in different color combinations, or cardigans and woolen sweaters.

An example was photographed in 1947 for Pix magazine.

Dress reform aimed at comfort and style, illustrated by these guys photographed for Pix magazine in 1947. (Laurie Shea / Mitchell Library, State Library NSW and courtesy ACP Magazines Ltd)

He captured two young men strolling leisurely along Martin Place in Sydney, dressed in open-necked shirts and loose or safari-style jackets. The caption for the photo said they looked “cool, smart and comfortable“unlike the” conservative “men in suits left to” choke in the heat. “

Although the suits continued to be worn by many office workers, it marked the shift to a more casual outfit that would resonate in decades to come.

Post-pandemic office clothing

Lockdown has transformed our dress again by testing new combinations of comfortable clothing while working from home under various names “slob chic” and the “lock look“, with disguised days forkeep things interesting.

Athletics and sportswear brands salesgrew in 2020 thanks to massive sales of tracksuits and the like. The trade in locally made sheepskin boots is also said to have exploded.

Working from home allowed for a more casual dress code. (Unsplash: ConvertKit)

Some predict that our penchant for casual wear will spill over into office dress protocols this year, as part of a shift to something to do for casual Fridays.

While it’s unlikely that tracksuit will replace costume just yet, looser styles, a looser fit, and lighter fabrics would be another step on the path suggested by clothing reformers a century ago. .

Lorinda Cramer is a postdoctoral research associate at the Australian Catholic University. This article was originally published on The conversation.