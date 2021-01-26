Man arrested in ‘humiliating’ manner on ‘Live PD’, Sue Williamson County





Man whose arrest was broadcast live in a “humiliating” manner on the now-defunct reality show Live PD sued Williamson County in federal court, claiming the incident left him with physical and emotional scars and that much of what had happened had been staged for notes. Scott Phillip Lewis’ costume quoted multiple practices of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and former Sheriff Robert Chody which came to light during months of investigation by the American statesman. These included a high profile raid without blow on a man’s house despite a chance to arrest him peacefully, hire deputies with troubled past and encourage them with gift cards for useforce. The lawsuit is part of several allegations of excessive force and other abuse related to the department and how also claimed that part of the meeting was filmed by the show, but the footage was never given to her. lawyer, which she said corroborated her account. . According to the lawsuit, Lewis, who suffered from anxiety, was arrested and performed a field sobriety test while filming the show and was detained for extended periods to ensure that film crews from the television show, Live PD, could arrive at the scene and record and broadcast. (Lewis) was transported to a different location after being initially parked in his vehicle to ensure a more suitable filming environment for the TV show, the costume said. (He) was detained longer to ensure that he was shown on national television, and the arresting officer featured on Live PD repeatedly pointed out that during the ordeal the applicant had urinated on himself. Once he was at Williamson County Jail, Costume said Lewis suffered a broken shoulder after being assaulted and physically restrained. The manner in which the plaintiff was detained was illegal and resulted from the culture of the sheriff’s department which encouraged the escalation of conflict and the unnecessary use of physical force, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also claimed that part of the meeting was filmed by the show but the footage was never given to her lawyer, which she said corroborated her account. Producers canceled Live PD in June, two days after the Statesman revealed the death of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old black man who died in March 2019 who was prosecuted after failing to lower his headlights and died after deputies repeatedly used force on him. His family is also suing now. A grand jury in Travis County, where the lawsuit ended and Ambler died, is considering excessive force charges against MPs JJ Johnson and Zach Camden, who are no longer with the department. He will also look at possible tampering with the evidence against Chody and others who may have been involved in the destruction of Live PD footage in Amblers’ death. Chody is already facing forgery charges in Williamson County. The lawsuit comes as Texas lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban reality shows from associating with law enforcement. It also comes from the fact that the show’s host Dan Abrams shared on Twitter that he was working to reboot the show.

